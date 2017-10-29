Versie 2.3.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes
Bugfixes
- Added post-processing script Deobfuscate.py (in "scripts" folder)
- which can automatically process "rename.par2" after unpacking
- or rename the largest file in the folder to the job's name
- Maximum Article Cache size increased to 4GB on 64 bit systems
- New servers will have timeout of 60 seconds instead of 120
- Last output of a running script is shown in history
- Paths to par2, unrar, unzip and 7zip are passed to scripts
- Path to gzipped NZB file of job is passed to scripts
- Windows: Single click on tray icon pauses/unpauses queue
- Abort Direct Unpack if not progressing 2 minutes after download
- Direct Unpacker could crash on some downloads
- Added measures to prevent "Failed to import" errors
- Downloader could crash during first few seconds after start
- Saving errors of renames-file prevented
- More verbose logging of creating and deleting files
- Remove ".par2" at end of job name, could cause failure of repair
- Fix racing-condition for files coming in after a job finishes
- When re-adding a job, the time left was not calculated
- Priority of category was ignored when adding new job
- Server information in Status window was not always updated
- Always show Direct Unpack status on smaller screens
- Correctly adapt date and time display to local time zone
- Category folders cannot be sub-folders of Temporary Download Folder
- Email notifications could not be limited to categories
- Testing email notifications did not work
- Added "with" to list of lowercase words in titles for Sorting
- "From SxxEyy" RSS filter did not always work
- Show clearly that RSS "From Show SxxEyy" is an "Accept"-type filter
- Sorting failed when "Ignore folders inside archives" was enabled
- Always send "failure_url" to post-processing scripts
- Decoding of articles no longer logged by default to reduce logging
- Windows: Remove incompatible "Extra Par2 Parameters" for MultiPar
- Windows: Special filenames could cause failures during unpack
- Windows: Message box is shown in case of fatal startup error
- Windows: Unpacking to network shares could fail
- macOS: Added Safari pinned tab icon