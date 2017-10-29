Versie 2.3.1 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes Added post-processing script Deobfuscate.py (in "scripts" folder)

which can automatically process "rename.par2" after unpacking

or rename the largest file in the folder to the job's name

Maximum Article Cache size increased to 4GB on 64 bit systems

New servers will have timeout of 60 seconds instead of 120

Last output of a running script is shown in history

Paths to par2, unrar, unzip and 7zip are passed to scripts

Path to gzipped NZB file of job is passed to scripts

Windows: Single click on tray icon pauses/unpauses queue Bugfixes Abort Direct Unpack if not progressing 2 minutes after download

Direct Unpacker could crash on some downloads

Added measures to prevent "Failed to import" errors

Downloader could crash during first few seconds after start

Saving errors of renames-file prevented

More verbose logging of creating and deleting files

Remove ".par2" at end of job name, could cause failure of repair

Fix racing-condition for files coming in after a job finishes

When re-adding a job, the time left was not calculated

Priority of category was ignored when adding new job

Server information in Status window was not always updated

Always show Direct Unpack status on smaller screens

Correctly adapt date and time display to local time zone

Category folders cannot be sub-folders of Temporary Download Folder

Email notifications could not be limited to categories

Testing email notifications did not work

Added "with" to list of lowercase words in titles for Sorting

"From SxxEyy" RSS filter did not always work

Show clearly that RSS "From Show SxxEyy" is an "Accept"-type filter

Sorting failed when "Ignore folders inside archives" was enabled

Always send "failure_url" to post-processing scripts

Decoding of articles no longer logged by default to reduce logging

Windows: Remove incompatible "Extra Par2 Parameters" for MultiPar

Windows: Special filenames could cause failures during unpack

Windows: Message box is shown in case of fatal startup error

Windows: Unpacking to network shares could fail

macOS: Added Safari pinned tab icon