De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 8.2.0 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.2.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17.5 als basis, die kort geleden is uitgekomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC 8.2.0 provides a mid-year bump to improve hardware support on Intel and Raspberry Pi hardware. It also resolves minor support issues on a range of devices and fixes a number of important security issues affecting the core OS reported in recent months. Kodi is bumped to 17.5, and Samba bumps to 4.6 which brings support for SMB2/3 to LibreELEC for the first time. PLease Read The Release Notes below before posting an issue in the forums as there are disruptive changes to Samba, Lirc and Tvheadend.

Changes since LibreELEC 8.0.2 include:

Fix boot-time overwrite of samba.conf.sample to ensure v4 template exists

Fix Samba startup failures by detecting/disabling old (v3) samba.conf files

Fix NAND install on WeTek Hub/Play 2 after Android Marshmallow updates

Fix VMware OVF template, drop OVA .img suffix and force ‘installer’ mode

Fix an issue in the embedded getedid script

Fix Kodi to support 352KHz and 384KHz audio over S/PDIF

Fix clearing of core files from /storage/.cache during Kodi startup

Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000250 aka Blueborne pt.1) in BlueZ

Fix vulnerability (CVE-2017-1000251 aka Blueborne pt.2) in all kernels except Amlogic 3.10

Fix a Python /dev/random issue that caused some Python crypto functions to error

Fix to prevent boot-loops when a failed update leaves valid files in /storage/.update

Update Amlogic 3.14 kernel to use kernel wireless-regdb on all reference devices

Update RPi firmware to solve minor CEC button press issues

Update RPi wifi firmware to resolve CVE-2017-9417 (Broadpwn)

Update wpa_supplicant to resolve multiple CVE’s (KRACK)

Update linux-firmware and misc-firmware packages

Update nvidia-legacy driver to 340.104

Update nvidia main driver to 384.90

Update RTL8192EU driver

Update RTL8188EU driver

Update RPi kernel to 4.9.43

Update Generic kernel to 4.11.8

Update from LibreSSL to OpenSSL

Update Samba to 4.6.8

Update to lirc 0.9.4d

Update Kodi to 17.5.1

Update kernel to enable SMB2 support (default) and where possible SMB3

Update LibreELEC settings add-on to expose more Samba config options

Revert Hauppauge DualHD tuner support (back to single-tuner, which works)

Add Slice and Slice3 projects

Add (merge) Virtual project into Generic

Add buildsystem changes to make backports from master easier

Add support for the Xiaomi Mi Box Bluetooth remote

Add support for Xbox ONE (DVB-C/T/T2) USB tuner

Add alsa configuration for the IQAudIO Digi+ on Raspberry Pi devices

Add dummy Tvheadend 4.0 add-on to ensure 4.0 is disabled on upgrade

See detailed changes on GitHub – along with lesser differences from the 8.1.2 BETA release