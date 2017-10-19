Google heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 62 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. Versie 62 bevat onder meer een verbeterde Network Quality Estimator-api, ondersteuning voor OpenType Variable fonts en kan er contect worden afgevangen van dom-elementen. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in deze release zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The Network Infomation API has been available in previous versions of Chrome, but has only provided theoretical network speeds given the type of a user's connection. In this release, the API has been expanded to provide developers with network performance metrics as experienced by the client. Using the API, a developer can inspect the current expected round trip time and throughput and be notified of performance changes. To simplify application logic, the API also summarizes measured network performance as the cellular connection type (e.g. 2G) most similar to it, even if the actual connection is WiFi or Ethernet.

Using these network quality signals, developers can tailor content to network constraints. For example, on very slow connections, developers can serve a simplified version of the page to improve page load times. These signals will also soon be available as HTTP request headers and enabled via Client Hints.

OpenType Font Variations bring new typographic capabilities to the web. Previously, one font file contained just a single instance of a font family, including only one weight (Regular, Bold, Black…) or one stretch (Normal, Condensed, Expanded…).

With variable fonts, responsive design on the web now extends to typography. OpenType Variations provide a continuous spectrum of stylistic variations while saving space and bandwidth, since they all load from a single compact font file. Stretch, style, and weight can be adjusted using the respective updated CSS properties which now allow numeric values. Fine tuning of variation axis parameters, such as weight or width, is possible using the font-variation-settings CSS property.

The W3C Media Capture from DOM Elements API now allows sites to live-capture content in the form of a MediaStream directly from HTMLMediaElements (i.e. <video> and <audio>). By invoking the captureStream() method on HTMLMediaElements, streamed content can be recorded and sent remotely using WebRTC, processed with WebAudio, or manipulated in various other ways.