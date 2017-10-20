Versie 5.4 van 7+ Taskbar Tweaker is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de taakbalk van Windows 7 en hoger worden aangepast. Zo kan worden aangegeven welke programma's wel of niet worden gegroepeerd, kan de volgorde van items worden aangepast en kunnen verschillende schermen tegelijk geminimaliseerd of gesloten worden. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Fall Creators Update van Windows 10.

Changes in 7+ in Taskbar Tweaker version 5.4 Added support for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (build 16299).

The tweaker now shows a warning message for unsupported Windows 10 builds.

Added an advanced Mouse Button Control option to alphabetically sorts group items.

When the "Control volume when mouse is over: The notification area" option is on, it is being activated over the clock of secondary monitors now, too.

Windows 10: Double/middle clicking the taskbar opens the start menu on the correct monitor.

Windows 10 and the no_start_btn_spacing advanced option: clicking on the empty corner now opens the start menu.

Fixed the "Combine grouped buttons" option when switching virtual desktops on Windows 10.

Fixed a bug with the drag_towards_desktop advanced option, which could activate unrelated windows.

Added a Spanish help file, by Leonel Mira (carpediemando.890m.com).

Added a French help file, by Wullfk (easy-pc.org).