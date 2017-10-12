Dominik Reichl heeft versie 2.37 van KeePass Password Safe uitgebracht. Met deze opensource-wachtwoordmanager kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met het Rijndael-algoritme versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Door het toevoegen van dit taalbestand kan het programma ook in het Nederlands worden gebruikt.



Van KeePass Password Safe bestaan twee verschillende uitvoeringen die beide actief worden ontwikkeld. Versie 1.x is niet afhankelijk van andere software en werkt alleen onder Windows. Versie 2 maakt intern gebruik van xml en heeft verder minimaal versie 2.0 van het .Net Framework nodig of, als het programma onder Linux, macOS of FreeBSD wordt gebruikt, van Mono versie 2.6 of hoger. Een volledig overzicht van de verschillen tussen versie 1 en 2 is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder staat de changelog van deze uitgave.

New Features: When creating a new database, KeePass now offers to print a KeePass emergency sheet (which can then be filled out and stored in a secure location, where only the user and possibly a few other people that the user trusts have access to); an emergency sheet can also be created via 'Tools' -> 'Database Tools' -> 'Print Emergency Sheet'.

Added database file information dialog that is displayed when creating a new database.

Added function to search similar password clusters ('Edit' -> 'Show Entries' -> 'Find Similar Passwords (Clusters)').

On Unix-like systems: if the library ' libgcrypt.so.20 ' is available, KeePass uses it for AES-KDF transformations.

' is available, KeePass uses it for AES-KDF transformations. Enhanced PrepMonoDev.sh script to upgrade a DTD processing definition.

script to upgrade a DTD processing definition. Added workaround for .NET/Windows column header drawing bug when switching to TAN-only entry list mode.

Added workaround for Mono tab switching bug.

Added workaround for Mono ' } ' character RTF encoding bug.

' character RTF encoding bug. TrlUtil: added support for .NET 4.*. Improvements: Improved dialog for changing the master key (key file and user account are now expert options, added more information and links to help page sections).

KeePass now directly offers to save the database after changing the master key, and it asks whether to print a new emergency sheet.

Various improvements in the translation selection dialog (the selected translation can now be activated by pressing Return , the list view now uses the Explorer style, ...).

, the list view now uses the Explorer style, ...). KeePass now refuses to attach files that are larger than 512 MB (as larger files can result in serialization problems).

Increased default number of AES-KDF rounds.

On Unix-like systems, KeePass now uses the CSP implementation of the AES algorithm for encrypting data, which is a bit faster.

Improved tool strip checkmark rendering on Unix-like systems.

Updated links (to the website, help pages, etc.).

The MSI file is now built using Visual Studio 2017.

Various code optimizations.

Minor other improvements.