Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 9.2

Door , 6 reacties, submitter: 8088, bron: Debian

09-10-2017 • 18:27

6 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: 8088

Bron: Debian

Debian logo (60 pix)Versie 9.2 van Debian GNU/Linux is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 9.0, die als codenaam 'Stretch' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. In versie 9 is MySQL vervangen door MariaDB en zien we ook de terugkeer van Firefox en Thunderbird. Andere belangrijke updates zijn KDE van 4 naar 5, de Linux kernel van 3.16 naar 4.9, LibreOffice van 4.3 naar 5.2 en QT van 4.8 naar 5.7. De release notes voor deze update kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 9.2 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the second update of its stable distribution Debian 9 (codename stretch). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old stretch media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

As a special case for this point release, those using the "apt-get" tool to perform the upgrade will need to ensure that the "dist-upgrade" command is used, in order to update to the latest kernel packages. Users of other tools such as "apt" and "aptitude" should use the "upgrade" command.

Versienummer 9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/mirror/list
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

Debian GNU/Linux geen prijs bekend
Besturingssystemen Debian

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1 sIRwa3
9 oktober 2017 18:45
is apt-get een andere tool dan apt? Zo lees ik dat een beetje uit de laatste alinea.
ik doe zelf vaak een apt-get update && upgrade. ik vermoed dat ik dus ook up to date ben :)

zal de dist-upgrade eens proberen...
Reageer
+1 wb9688
@sIRwa39 oktober 2017 18:53
Ja, apt is een nieuwere, gebruiksvriendelijkere frontend voor de apt library, die voor echte gebruikers apt-get en apt-cache gaat vervangen, maar apt-get en apt-cache blijven nog voor de scripts. apt-get upgrade upgrade alleen packages waarbij er geen andere packages verwijderd hoeven worden itt apt-get dist-upgrade die ook packages upgrade waarbij er andere packages verwijderd moeten worden.
Reageer
0 Jerie
@sIRwa39 oktober 2017 19:03
Is hetzelfde. Traditioneel was het apt-get maar apt is korter om te typen. Je hebt ook nog aptitude en wat GUItjes.

dist-upgrade doe je alleen als je je switched tussen een major versie. Bijv van 8 naar 9. Jij draait met je apt update & upgrade'ed systeem al hetzelfde als 9.2 of nagenoeg hetzelfde omdat je bijv een paar dagen geleden dat voor het laatst hebt uitgevoerd. Maar da's zo op te lossen bij een online systeem.

Het voordeel van 9.2 release is dat je niet handmatig hoeft te slipstreamen (of nou ja, de equivalent daaraan :)) en minder hoeft te upgraden. Je systeem is beter gepatched. Tegenwoordig is dat niet meer zo boeiend maar vergis je niet het blijft handig: 1) andere OSen baseren zich op Debian en dit is daardoor een prima versie om te snapshotten 2) offline systemen die bijvoorbeeld gebruik maken van een airgap kunnen worden geupgrade met de laatste bugfixes (NSA bijv, of forensische laptops) 3) landen of systemen met zeer trage verbinding hebben er ook profijt van, alsmede bijv IoT e.a. embedded shit.

Meer info:
https://wiki.debian.org/Apt
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/APT_(Debian)#Usage
Reageer
+1 MadEgg

9 oktober 2017 18:35
Tja. Al mijn servers draaien het al. Maar of het nieuwswaardig is? Ik snap niet precies waarom ze de point releases benoemen. Het is doorgaans geen bewuste upgrade itt die van Debian Jessie naar Stretch. Unattended-upgrades regelen dat vanzelf, geen omkijken naar.

Debian, niet kapot te krijgen :)
Reageer
0 vanaalten
@MadEgg9 oktober 2017 19:08
In dit geval - mijn ervaring - was er bij deze point-release wel degelijk omkijken nodig: package opendkim werd even aangepast en als je daar niet zelf bij uitkeek had je een niet-werkende DKIM-module als resultaat.

Ik gok dat ze dus meer packages hebben waarbij de wijzigingen gewoon net wat groter, ingrijpender en (relatief) riskanter zijn bij point-releases en ook net wat meer zijn dan security-fixes.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*