Versie 4.0.18 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Coral Draw. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk beter, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Vanaf deze versie wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.
Paint.NET 4.0.18 is now available
This update has two main changes: a big improvement for startup performance, and availability on the Windows Store. The “Classic” release is still available, of course, and will continue to be updated and maintained on roughly the same schedule as the Store release. I will be publishing another blog post discussing the Store release very soon (edit: here you go).Here’s the official changelog:
- Improved: Startup performance has been improved by about 25%
- New: Now available on the Windows Store!
- Improved: Plugins can now be installed per-user into “Documents\paint.net App Files” into folders named Effects, FileTypes, and Shapes. This is required for using plugins with the Store release. To disable this (e.g. for administrators), set the “Plugins/AllowLoadingPluginsFromUserLocations” key to “false” (HKLM\Software\paint.net).
- Improved: When using Portable Mode, custom palette files are stored next to the EXE instead of in Documents
- Fixed: There was a crash on some systems that may have prevented the app from starting up (MissingMethodException for “System.GC.Collect”)