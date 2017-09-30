Versie 4.0.18 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Coral Draw. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk beter, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Vanaf deze versie wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

This update has two main changes: a big improvement for startup performance, and availability on the Windows Store. The “Classic” release is still available, of course, and will continue to be updated and maintained on roughly the same schedule as the Store release. I will be publishing another blog post discussing the Store release very soon (edit: here you go).