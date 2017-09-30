Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Paint.NET 4.0.18

Door , 7 reacties, bron: Paint.NET

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.18 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Coral Draw. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk beter, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Vanaf deze versie wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden.

Paint.NET 4.0.18 is now available

This update has two main changes: a big improvement for startup performance, and availability on the Windows Store. The “Classic” release is still available, of course, and will continue to be updated and maintained on roughly the same schedule as the Store release. I will be publishing another blog post discussing the Store release very soon (edit: here you go).

Here’s the official changelog:
  • Improved: Startup performance has been improved by about 25%
  • New: Now available on the Windows Store!
  • Improved: Plugins can now be installed per-user into “Documents\paint.net App Files” into folders named Effects, FileTypes, and Shapes. This is required for using plugins with the Store release. To disable this (e.g. for administrators), set the “Plugins/AllowLoadingPluginsFromUserLocations” key to “false” (HKLM\Software\paint.net).
  • Improved: When using Portable Mode, custom palette files are stored next to the EXE instead of in Documents
  • Fixed: There was a crash on some systems that may have prevented the app from starting up (MissingMethodException for “System.GC.Collect”)

Versienummer 4.0.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download http://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.0.18.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 6,87MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1 deathgrunt
30 september 2017 13:53
Ook beschikbaar via de MS Store als app;

https://mspoweruser.com/p...from-the-microsoft-store/

Normale versie is gratis, app versie (die hetzelfde is) kost een tientje.

Zo word je bijna gestraft als je de Store wil gebruiken...

- edit - App Store Download URL : https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9NBHCS1LX4R0

+3 tobias93
@deathgrunt30 september 2017 14:15
In deze blogpost:
https://blog.getpaint.net...ble-on-the-windows-store/ legt de maker uit waarom hij geld vraagt.
Lijkt me een redelijk verhaal.
0 deathgrunt
@tobias9330 september 2017 14:26
Ik snap dat hij er geld om vraagt, maar het is een back-fire naar de Store toe (niet zijn probleem, wel die van Microsoft).

Onbedoeld komt de Store nu in een kwaad daglicht, omdat blijkt dat je moet betalen voor de Store, waar de app buiten de Store om gratis is...

Is niet zijn probleem / bedoeling - maar kan wel zo worden geïnterpreteerd.
0 iNtexx
30 september 2017 14:10
Is met dit programma het gebruiksgemak gelijk aan paint? Om even snel iets verkleinen, knippen en plakken is paint bij uitstek geschikt maar mist daarbij enkele kleine extra functies. Met meer geavanceerde programma’s gaat dit vaak minder intuitief dus ben ik op zoek naar een middenweg.
+1 sig69
@iNtexx30 september 2017 14:18
Ja Paint.net is supersimpel. Gebruik het al 10 jaar denk ik, sindsdien de "normale" paint nooit meer gebruikt.
0 deathgrunt
@iNtexx30 september 2017 14:12
Je kan Krita Portable proberen...

https://portableapps.com/...s_pictures/krita-portable

Is een portable 'app' dus hoeft niet geïnstalleerd te worden.
