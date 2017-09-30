Paramount Software heeft dit weekend versie 7.1 van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook al diverse kleine updates verschenen. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 is de gratis uitvoering niet langer alleen voor privégebruik, maar mag deze nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.
Fixed in version 7.1.2614:
Fixed in version 7.1.2611:
- Windows PE rescue media could fail to load with a missing DLL message.
Fixed in version 7.1.2607:
- Some systems running Windows XP could fail to read the VSS snapshot.
- User overriden file names not honoured
Fixed in version 7.1.2602:
- Systems with non UK English Windows locale would incorrectly see the MIG dialog in German.
- Some aspects of the ReflectMonitor UI would not scale correctly.
- Install of viBoot was not checking for presence of Microsoft HyperV.
- On some motherboards, a pre-boot chkdsk of the EFI system partition could be triggered after a system restore.
- Backup definition load performance has been improved.
- Server Plus - Exchange Backup
- The file entries in the cache of Exchange backups could be duplicated.
- Exchange backup was not correctly checking for circular logging.
- Server Plus - Mailbox Restore
- When exporting mailbox items, the Location dialog would occasionally be unable to select valid folders.
- In rare cases, Mailbox Restore on Exchange 2016 would fail to restore emails sent by no-longer-valid user accounts.
- Various bug fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.