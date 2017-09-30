Er is met versienummer 2.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.916 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Radial gradients in Direct2D.

Asynchronous message support in WebServices.

Virtual memory write watches improvements.

FreeType 2.8.1 compatibility fixes. Bugs fixed in 2.18 (total 22): 24281: Mafia 2 to slow to play

36359: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in dsound/tests/dsound.c

37160: If D3D_DISABLE_9EX is defined, d3d9.h can't be compiled

37321: foobar2000 'Scheduler' plugin crashes on unimplemented function shell32.dll.ShellExec_RunDLLW

37418: Unable to paste images from linux clipboard to Wine apps workspace (affects Photoshop, Powerpoint etc.)

41380: Xenia emulator don't run (needs _register_thread_local_exe_atexit_callback implementation)

42154: Multiple games crash with built-in xinput (Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Thief (2014), Tomb Raider (2013), Bejeweled 3)

42715: Cxbx (Xbox emulator) doesn`t start (wine: Invalid address)

42983: Abwrite crashes with exception 0x40000015

43324: Beamng.drive requires msvcr120.dll.vsscanf

43326: Uplay (July 2017) needs dwmapi.DwmSetIconicLivePreviewBitmap

43453: Magic Online (Magic The Gathering: Online) Crashes due to race condition in secur32

43487: Magic Online (Magic The Gathering: Online) Crashes in dwrite

43549: Wickr 4.0.5: Crashes upon run

43699: Blackscreen in visual novel Hanahira

43701: Half-Life 2 (Counter-Strike:Source, Day of Defeat:Source) crash on start

43707: [GdiPlus] HatchStyle is incorrectly named in Wine. Should be GpHatchStyle

43714: ImageMagick crashes with msvcr120.dll._vfprintf_l

43715: Many applications (winecfg, ...) crash on startup with freetype 2.8.1

43716: freetype 2.8.1 breaks Wine build during font conversion with sfnt2fon

43774: Chromium-based browser engine (CEFv3) used by several games randomly crashes on shutdown (World of Warships 0.6.x)

43779: In ole32/storage32.c , miss check for the result of HeapAlloc