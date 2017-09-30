Er is met versienummer 2.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.916 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.18 (total 22):
- Radial gradients in Direct2D.
- Asynchronous message support in WebServices.
- Virtual memory write watches improvements.
- FreeType 2.8.1 compatibility fixes.
- 24281: Mafia 2 to slow to play
- 36359: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in dsound/tests/dsound.c
- 37160: If D3D_DISABLE_9EX is defined, d3d9.h can't be compiled
- 37321: foobar2000 'Scheduler' plugin crashes on unimplemented function shell32.dll.ShellExec_RunDLLW
- 37418: Unable to paste images from linux clipboard to Wine apps workspace (affects Photoshop, Powerpoint etc.)
- 41380: Xenia emulator don't run (needs _register_thread_local_exe_atexit_callback implementation)
- 42154: Multiple games crash with built-in xinput (Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Thief (2014), Tomb Raider (2013), Bejeweled 3)
- 42715: Cxbx (Xbox emulator) doesn`t start (wine: Invalid address)
- 42983: Abwrite crashes with exception 0x40000015
- 43324: Beamng.drive requires msvcr120.dll.vsscanf
- 43326: Uplay (July 2017) needs dwmapi.DwmSetIconicLivePreviewBitmap
- 43453: Magic Online (Magic The Gathering: Online) Crashes due to race condition in secur32
- 43487: Magic Online (Magic The Gathering: Online) Crashes in dwrite
- 43549: Wickr 4.0.5: Crashes upon run
- 43699: Blackscreen in visual novel Hanahira
- 43701: Half-Life 2 (Counter-Strike:Source, Day of Defeat:Source) crash on start
- 43707: [GdiPlus] HatchStyle is incorrectly named in Wine. Should be GpHatchStyle
- 43714: ImageMagick crashes with msvcr120.dll._vfprintf_l
- 43715: Many applications (winecfg, ...) crash on startup with freetype 2.8.1
- 43716: freetype 2.8.1 breaks Wine build during font conversion with sfnt2fon
- 43774: Chromium-based browser engine (CEFv3) used by several games randomly crashes on shutdown (World of Warships 0.6.x)
- 43779: In ole32/storage32.c , miss check for the result of HeapAlloc