Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.8.1 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. Deze update moet verschillende problemen verhelpen, waaronder een ernstig lek in Samba.

Bug Fixes: Fixed NAS discoverability in the Computers section of the network browser on recent Windows 10 versions.

Fixed premature Out-of-Space errors in some cases.

Fixed Update button functionality for install apps.

Fixed SMB access from some Linux clients when the "Enhance macOS" option is enabled. (RN10x / 20x / 21x / 2120)

Fixed UPS communication error alerts when disk spin down is enabled.

Fixed app installation for apps with a large number of dependencies.

Fixed an issue where backup jobs for home folders would also back up snapshots if Visible Snapshots was enabled.

Fixed RAID 10 sync completion percentage calculation.

Fixed visible snapshot access on NFS shares with IP address restrictions.

Removed ReadyCLOUD access attempts to retired server.

Relaxed handling of bad iSCSI initiator commands with sync policy set to disabled.

Fixed iSCSI access issues on VLAN virtual interfaces associated with bond interfaces.

Fixed management UI crash with >7 network interfaces (including VLAN interfaces).

Fixed an issue where the bonding mode would be reset after reboot when changing to Round Robin mode.

Fixed some installed 3rd-party apps (including Plex) not appearing in the GUI.

Fixed a rare issue where disks 2 and 4 may drop out. (RN3130 / RN3138) Warnings: Devices updated with 6.8.1 firmware should not be downgraded to firmware versions before 6.8.0.

ReadyNAS 102, 104, and 2120 must not be updated directly to 6.8.x from 6.3.x or older firmware. They must first be updated to either 6.2.5 or 6.3.5 then to 6.5.2 and then onto 6.8.x.

ReadyNAS 202, 204, 212 and 212 must not be updated directly to 6.8.x from 6.3.x. They must first be updated to 6.3.5 then 6.5.2 and then onto 6.8.x.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

ReadyNAS 6.8.1 voor RN10x / RN20x / RN21x2 / RN2120

ReadyNAS 6.8.1 voor RN31x / RN516 / RN716x / RN313x / RNx220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X