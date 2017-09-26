GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 10.0 uitgebracht en inmiddels is er wegens een klein probleem met de migratie ook alweer een opvolger beschikbaar. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

From the formulation of an idea to executing and monitoring it in production, DevOps establishes a culture and environment where developing, testing, and releasing software can happen quickly, frequently, and more reliably.

GitLab 10.0 delivers a hands-free DevOps environment with the introduction of Auto DevOps, allowing your team to easily configure and adopt modern development practices in your workflow. Not only that, there's new navigation and a new way of collaborating across groups.

With every monthly release of GitLab, we introduce new capabilities and improve our existing features. GitLab 10.0 is no exception and includes numerous new additions, such as the ability to automatically resolve outdated merge request discussions, improvements to subgroups, and an API for Wiki thanks to a contribution from our open source community.

GitLab's powerful issue management capabilities keep getting better with every release. Filtering and searching issues across groups has been vastly improved, our updated UX makes moving issues easier to discover and can be automated through quick action commands. GitLab Enterprise Edition Premium customers using JIRA can now see commits and branches in JIRA's development panel.

Security and performance continues to improve. Administrators can now restrict SSH access through technology and key length. LDAP Group Sync can be automated through our API and can now lock down External Users at point of login as well. Performance continues to get faster, improving page loading speeds, the speed of creating projects and performing commits, and reduced memory usage.