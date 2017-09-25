Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GnuCash 2.6.18

Door , 1 reactie, bron: GnuCash

GnuCash logo (75 pix)Versie 2.6.18 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbel boekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk raportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 644898 - Calendar of upcoming SXes has various display issues.
  • Bug 647805 - Interdependent report options fail to change state after using apply for a limited number of times.
  • Bug 771246 - Set Invoice/Bill items date correctly from imported CSV.
  • Bug 784284 - unifying "Clear the entry." tooltip on Loan Repayment Calculator.
  • Bug 787479 - Persian currency symbol is doubled.
Some other fixes not associated with reported bugs:
  • Added Catalan Accounts for the New Account Assistant
  • Fixed errors from loading init.py.
  • Run the python bindings tests in a CMake build.
  • Implement dist, distcheck, and uninstall targets for CMake build.
Translation Updates:
  • Farsi
  • German
  • Japanese
  • Latvian
  • Serbian
  • Spanish

Versienummer 2.6.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://gnucash.org/download.phtml?lang=nl_NL
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

GnuCash geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1 kamagurka
25 september 2017 20:24
elke keer als ik deze tussen de software updates zie staan denk ik dat het een soort cryptocurrency is :+
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*