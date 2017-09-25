Versie 2.6.18 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbel boekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk raportages en grafieken maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

The following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 644898 - Calendar of upcoming SXes has various display issues.

Bug 647805 - Interdependent report options fail to change state after using apply for a limited number of times.

Bug 771246 - Set Invoice/Bill items date correctly from imported CSV.

Bug 784284 - unifying "Clear the entry." tooltip on Loan Repayment Calculator.

Bug 787479 - Persian currency symbol is doubled. Some other fixes not associated with reported bugs: Added Catalan Accounts for the New Account Assistant

Fixed errors from loading init.py.

Run the python bindings tests in a CMake build.

Implement dist, distcheck, and uninstall targets for CMake build. Translation Updates: Farsi

German

Japanese

Latvian

Serbian

Spanish