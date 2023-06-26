Versies 5.2 en 5.3 van GnuCash zijn kort achter elkaar uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Between 5.2 and 5.3, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
- Bug 798967 - Cannot Save to Any Path After Upgrading to 5.2 Fix inverted if statement condition for save success flag
New and Updated Translations:
- Some memory cleanup by Chris Lam.
- Missing from the 5.2 release notes is that Chris streamlined the transaction scrubbing so that each transaction gets scrubbed only once. This improves--in some cases substantially--the time to load and to run Check and Repair.
- Dutch
- French
- Hungarian
- Italian
- Portuguese
Between 5.1 and 5.2, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
- Bug 777472 - reconcile does not work if transaction selected
Check that there's no outstanding activity in the current register page before starting a reconciliation. It is still possible to start modifying a transaction after the reconciliation window is open but this will stop the most common issue with the process. Starting a reconciliation from the account tree is left unprotected.
- Bug 798564 - GnuCash is slow when there are a lot of open tabs/registers (37)
Lazily load registers as is already done with reports.
- Bug 798597 - The word "Separators" needs two separate versions
Use "Character-separated" when it's a choice between that and fixed field width and "Select Separator Character" when it's a heading.
- Bug 798695 - Deleting everything from the "Transfer" cell after suggestions pop-up restricts search to the first 30 accounts
Skip the search on an empty value and return all accounts in the combo box as it normally does if the account list is opened without searching for something.
- Bug 798796 - Account list incomplete in report options
Allow stock/fund accounts that are descendants of Bank accounts to be selected for the Advanced Portfolio, Investment Lots and Investment Portfolio reports.
- Bug 798809 - Multicolumn report error when reopened after saving.
- Bug 798839 - Edit -> Preferences string not translatable (reopened)
- Bug 798862 - Merge identical strings (reopened)
Ensure similar strings are identical and use double line view instead of double line mode.
- Bug 798879 - RFE: [Transaction Report] add Running Total option
- Bug 798885 - Accented character in folder name on Account Export (reopened)
- Bug 798899 - Gnucash crashes during CSV import when using a template if the destination account is changed from one used in the template
- Bug 798901 - Wrong value for very small prices from Finance::Quote.
- Bug 798916 - Exchange rates fetched from openexchange off by factor of 10
- Bug 798919 - Inconsistent signs in creating budget
- Bug 798923 - OFX import is no longer matching security nor asking for stock account.
- Bug 798930 - invoices won't sequence to the next number
- Bug 798948 - XML file corrupted by saving twice in extremely short period
- Bug 798952 - Unable to set day threshold or counters in properties.
- Bug 798960 - Transaction completion horizontal scrolling opens without the new text being visible and remembers previous position/width
- Bug 798966 - Uninitialised variable used in dialog-account-picker.c:dialog_response_cb()
New and Updated Translations:
- The type-ahead selection of transaction descriptions has been substantially overhauled based on extensive user feedback. Matches are now only on the beginning of words and are now sorted by age since last use. This both substantially reduces the number of matches and prioritizes the most recently used as being the most likely candidates for re-use. To help distinguish cases of long descriptions where the match would be outside the popup's viewport the viewport is automatically scrolled horizontally so that the end of the left-most (right-most in rtl languages) matches is centered in the view. Completion can be aborted with the <escape> key or a new Don't autocomplete selection that's the first entry in the popup.
- Fix lockup on Windows in type-ahead selection of transaction descriptions.
- More budget-module sign fixes and improvements.
- Lots of memory-leak fixes, GLib modernization, and code cleanup by Richard Cohen, Simon Arlott, & Chris Lam.
- bugfix xaccTransGetTxnType: avoid returning TXN_TYPE_LINK incorrectly: A TXN_TYPE_PAYMENT will have non-APAR splits; a TXN_TYPE_LINK will not have non-APAR splits. This bug manifests as a regular TXN_TYPE_PAYMENT transaction being later voided being incorrectly changed to TXN_TYPE_LINK.
- Including brokerage fees in Money Out calculation (if not ignoring them) in advanced-portfolio.scm report and updating the "advanced" tests to reflect selling fees being included into the money out value
- [stock-txn-asst] Don't use the initial value in amount edit widgets unless they're valid. Otherwise the invalid value will log an error that will prevent later valid input from working.
- BUGFIX: Actions > Online Actions > Show log Window does not open when it is first clicked.
- cmake: check gdk only when building GUI
- Get the tooltip working on "Online Banking Setup"
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- Croatian
- English (Australia)
- English (New Zealand)
- English (United Kingdom)
- Estonian
- French
- German
- Hungarian
- Lithuanian
- Marathi
- Norwegian Bokmål
- Polish
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Spanish
- Swedish
- Ukrainian