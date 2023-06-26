Versies 5.2 en 5.3 van GnuCash zijn kort achter elkaar uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 5.2 and 5.3, the following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 798967 - Cannot Save to Any Path After Upgrading to 5.2 Fix inverted if statement condition for save success flag The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports: Some memory cleanup by Chris Lam.

Missing from the 5.2 release notes is that Chris streamlined the transaction scrubbing so that each transaction gets scrubbed only once. This improves--in some cases substantially--the time to load and to run Check and Repair. New and Updated Translations: Dutch

French

Hungarian

Italian

Portuguese