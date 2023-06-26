Versie 24.60 van XYplorer is uitgekomen. Dit bestandsbeheerprogramma voor Windows heeft tabbladen, een uitgebreide zoekfunctie en een veelzijdige preview. Het is klein en hoeft niet te worden geïnstalleerd om zijn werk te kunnen doen. De gebruikersinterface is geheel naar eigen smaak in te stellen en er zijn diverse mogelijkheden om taken die vaak voorkomen, te automatiseren. Een standaardlicentie kost 35 dollar. Daarvoor mag het programma voor altijd worden gebruikt, maar word je slechts een jaar voorzien van updates. Voor het dubbele ontvang je de updates voor altijd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What’s New in 24.60? Custom Folder Icons. Now the download package contains five colored folder icons in Windows 11 style for your pleasure. Three of them are predefined as Custom File Icons. Seeing them in action is just a click away. You get a cute yellow generic folder icon, a blue icon for empty folders, and a red one for inaccessible folders. Looks good and is more helpful than you might think. Give it a try!

Deghost Your Icons. Now you can control whether the icons of hidden items are drawn in this ghostly, semi-transparent way (Windows default) or not.

Peek at Embedded Icons. Now you can use the wheel to scroll through all the embedded icons an icon resource and see their full list.

Status Bar Section Width. Now you can adjust the width of the first two sections of the status bar by hitting Shift+Alt+Wheel over them.

Many Other Improvements. See change log.