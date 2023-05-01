Software-update: GnuCash 5.1

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 5.1 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De changelog voor deze uitgave maakt melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 5.0 and 5.1, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 765920 - Running balance not accurate when sorted different ways
    • Renamed option to "Account Balance" to avoid confusion with running total.
    • Added helper function to ensure running balance and balance forward are only shown when transaction are grouped by account and sorted as in register. In that case column heading remains "Running Balance" and balance forward is shown. Otherwwise column heading is renamed "Account Balance" and balance forward is not shown.
    • Also added missing code for Common Currency conversion.
  • Bug 797879 - [Transaction Report] running balance column not consistent with amount column for SAME transaction date
  • Bug 798461 - balance sheet shows positions with zero balances despite report options
  • Bug 798775 - Why is General Journal called "Register" in the tabs?
  • Bug 798802 - Online Price quote - Stocks not working GNU 5.0 Windows Bis
  • Bug 798802 - Online Price quote - Stocks not working GNU 5.0 Windows
  • Bug 798807 - Keyboard shortcuts not working
  • Bug 798808 - Saved reports shown on main menu
  • Bug 798810 - Income Statement (multicolumn) - account sorting is 'reversed' each time you restart.
  • Bug 798812 - crashes after I open a customer report and select…
  • Bug 798813 - Under File->Import, Missing OFX/QFX menu item
  • Bug 798815 - flatpak run --command=gnucash-cli cannot download quotes since 5.0.
  • Bug 798821 - Crash when running report in window
  • Bug 798834 - CSS-based Stylesheet Help Button not working
  • Bug 798839 - Edit -> Preferences string not translatable
  • Bug 798844 - "Assign as Payment" does nothing in 4.14 & 5.0
  • Bug 798845 - User Config and User Data link broken
  • Bug 798851 - Account Balance 'include subaccounts' not saved
  • Bug 798854 - Softkey 'Save Config' remains dark
  • Bug 798862 - Merge identical strings
  • Bug 798863 - Crash on clicking Settings button second time
  • Bug 798864 - Budget Reporting on select reports are wrong
  • Bug 798869 - Transaction Import MAP
  • Bug 798872 - Reload inoperative for reports
  • Bug 798877 - Program crashes upon selection of CSV profile
  • Bug 798885 - Accented character in folder name on Account Export
  • Bug 798886 - [Transaction Report] Subtotal upper headings do not follow font style of lower headings
  • Bug 798893 - several menu tip messages in reports are marked translatable but unused.
  • Bug 798894 - TOTD with ellipsis broken.
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Add filters to the File>Open dialog in File mode to show only files with GnuCash extensions, only those matching GnuCash's backup file pattern, or any extension.
  • Select the first result in the Customer/Vendor search box. This allows faster keyboard navigation -- Find Customer, input search string, press ENTER, use up/down to select desired object, press ENTER to open object.
  • Improve foreign currency handling in budget report
  • Improve handling of the blank transaction when the register is sorted in reverse:
    • Change the preference option 'Future transactions after blank transaction'
    • Change tooltip for 'Blank Transaction' in register to mention moving to the blank transaction.
    • Show the blank transaction at top of register
  • Prevent infinite recursion from gnucash_item_edit_focus_out when using an input method.
  • Create obsolete features list with first member book_currency.Obsolete features set in the book will be removed from the book's KVP and ignored.
  • Restore existence, but not implementation, of GNC_FEATURE_BOOK_CURRENCY.
    At least one user has managed to get it set on their book so even though it was supposed to be unimplemented it got through somehow. Restoring it allows books with it set to load.
  • Offer to force edit non-identical fields when multiple matches are selected in the import matcher window. Previously only identical Desc/Notes/Memo were unlocked for editing.
  • Guard against there being no namespaces in the new security dialog
  • Fix Finance::Quote use on Win32 by dealing with Win32 \r\n newlines on return from finance-quote-wrapper.
  • Fix some menu labels that were not marked for translation
  • Fix category in CSV export with simple layout.
    If Trading accounts is enabled, and the transaction is a transfer between two accounts of differing commodities, the CSV simple-layout export would incorrectly show "--Split Transaction--" as the category.
  • When configuring Guile use pkg-config before searching for binaries.
New and Updated Translations:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Croatian
  • English (Australia)
  • English (New Zealand)
  • English (United Kingdom)
  • Estonian
  • French
  • German
  • Hindi
  • Hungarian
  • Japanese
  • Portuguese
  • Slovak
  • Spanish
  • Swedish
  • Turkish
  • Ukrainian

GnuCash

Versienummer 5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Licentietype GPL

grimlock 1 mei 2023 09:04
Ik vraag me oprecht af in hoeverre dit pakket toepasbaar is voor een beetje fanatiekeling die zijn privé financien tot in detail wil vastleggen. Diverse rekeningen, wat beleggingen met waarde en import van transacties. Iemand ervaring hiermee?

[Reactie gewijzigd door grimlock op 23 juli 2024 08:51]

darkjeric @grimlock1 mei 2023 22:37
Ik gebruik het ondertussen een kleine 10 jaar, gaande van startende persoonlijke boekhouding als single-student, naar samenwonen in een huurhuis, naar huis gekocht in 2016, naar kindjes, spaarplannen, kleine beleggingen etc.

Als je niet vertrouwd bent met het systeem van dubbel-boekhouden, waarbij elke transactie op twee "rekeningen" terecht komt zodat je steeds ziet waar geld vandaan komt en waar het naartoe gaat, is het zeker even zoeken. Er zitten veel functies in die best overkill zijn voor particulier gebruik, al kan je veel van die modules ook best nuttig maken.

De hele klanten/leveranciersmodule gebruik ik bv. nog niet, al denk ik er wel aan om die te gaan inzetten voor mensen die ons nog geld terug moeten, of waar wij juist nog geld aan moeten terugbetalen. Dat doe ik nu via een aparte "Debiteuren/Crediteuren-rekening" bij Activa/Passiva, maar dat kan dus gekoppeld worden aan denkbeeldige "facturen" per persoon. Zo behoud je ook meer overzicht wie wat nog terugmoet dan hoe ik nu soms een heleboel transacties moet aflopen om dat te checken, maar dat is dus nog een toekomstig projectje. Ook de grote vrijheid in het aanmaken, sjablonneren en opslaan van rapporten (grafieken, overzichtstabellen, etc.) vind ik een groot voordeel tegenover andere pakketten.

Het leukste aan GnuCash vind ik zelf de grote vrijheid binnen de database. Je kan die eigenlijk helemaal inrichten zoals je dat zelf wilt. Het is mij al meerdere keren overkomen dat ik een hele structuur aan rekeningen compleet verander naargelang nodig, en de onderliggende transactie-data blijft gewoon behouden en juist gekoppeld aan de andere rekeningen. Op die manier kan je boekhouding organisch meegroeien met je huishouden, en vind je er na enkele maanden ook gemakkelijk alles in terug.
(en extra voordeel: Iemand anders niet :Y)).

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkjeric op 23 juli 2024 08:51]

magician2000 @darkjeric1 mei 2023 23:52
Hier het "dubbel boekhouden" nog wat verder uitgelegd.

Dit kan in het begin zeker overweldigend en / of complex overkomen. Uiteindelijk is het vrij logisch.

Zeker ook goed om binnenkomende en uitgaande facturen goed in te boeken onder de crediteuren en debiteuren.
Homme @grimlock1 mei 2023 09:12
Als ik door de comments ga van vorige releases lijkt het daar zeker ook geschikt voor!

Ik heb ook al eens de overstap van YNAB naar deze tool overwogen maar het was toch wat overweldigend.
Netburst @grimlock1 mei 2023 10:57
Dat doe ik al jaren en ben erg tevreden. Inderdaad meerdere rekeningen, en (waarde van) beleggingen die wordt bijgehouden.
jeroenathome @grimlock1 mei 2023 18:22
Tegen het einde van vorig jaar een poging gedaan om over te stappen naar GNU cash. Het ging makkelijker dan gedacht. Zeker als je een handleiding erbij hebt. Het is zeker even wennen aan het boekhoudsysteem en het programma.
Er zitten zeker veel opties in het programma die je niet zal gebruiken als particulier. Ook het importeren vanuit de bank is mogelijk en de voorspeller is redelijk accuraat om de juiste rekening aan een transactie te koppelen.

Ik ben er alleen niet achter waarom er ineens een onverklaarbaar verschil tussen beide boekhoudprogamma's is ontstaan. Dit is de reden dat ik na enkele weken gestopt ben met het gebruiken van GNU cash. Ondanks dit probleem is voor mij een tweede poging het overwegen waard. Dat zal weer tegen het eind van het jaar zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeroenathome op 23 juli 2024 08:51]

Hydranet 1 mei 2023 10:01
Ik draai er nu al weer een tijdje op was over gestapt van HomeBank naar GnuCash, het was even uitzoeken hoe het naar werkt en wat je waar moet invoeren maar het is toch wel de moeite waard geweest vooral omdat Homebank maar door een persoon word bij gehouden.
Netburst 1 mei 2023 10:56
Die eerste bug (Bug 765920) was een vervelende inderdaad, soms was een herstart nodig om de balansen te laten kloppen!
Maurits28 2 mei 2023 20:39
Ik gebruik GNUCash nu enkele jaren, met veel plezier. Ik was veel tijd kwijt met het bouwen en onderhouden van Excel macros om de transacties vanuit mijn verschillende banken in te laden.

Sinds een paar maanden heb ik een automatische convertor in Python gebouwd voor verschillende NL banken (downloads in .csv formaat (.pdf voor Openbank) en de ANWB VISA credit card (alleen PDF bestand beschikbaar). Als eindresultaat krijg je een simpel geformatteerd .csv bestand dat je heel gemakkelijk kan importeren.

Als je het importeren van al je transactie data wil versnellen en versimpelen, heb je er misschien wat aan:
GNUCash convertor in Python

