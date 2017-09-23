Versie 2.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes
Bugfixes
- Option to limit Servers to specific Categories removed
- Improved par2 handling and obfuscated files detection
- Duplicate filenames in NZB's no longer rejected by default
- Set custom URL instead of /sabnzbd/ (in Config > Specials)
- Article-state (which servers are tried) is preserved after restart
- Auto disconnect (if enabled) only after verification of last item
- Slight performance improvement when fetching RSS-feeds
- Job title from RSS-feed is shown for URLs being grabbed
- URL grabbing can now be individually paused
- Scheduler can pause/unpause jobs in specific category
- Series Duplicate Checker can allow PROPER/REAL/REPACK versions
- Refresh-icon in Glitter when refresh rate is above 2 seconds
- Different icon for downloads with Force priority
- Show progress during verification of extra files
- All dates and times are now time zone independent
- API: 'missing' field removed from 'queue', use 'mbmissing'
- API: 'warnings' method now returns array for better handling
- macOS: Bundled new OpenSSL version with support for TLSv1.2
- macOS: No longer linked to system certificate store
- macOS and Windows: Installers include Mozilla CA certificates
- Reduce CPU usage with multiple servers
- Fix yet another potential stalling issue
- Remove Timeout tracebacks
- Handle locked history database better
- Only warn if number of actual passwords is larger than 30
- Unexpected behavior when diskspace becomes critically low
- Retried jobs would show incorrect download progress
- Password file was loaded from disk excessively
- API: Correct listing of downloaded and queued files in 'get_files'
- API: Number of bytes missing and downloaded could be slightly off
- API: Jobs with Force priority should always have status 'Downloading'
- MacOS: Direct Unpack could hang in case of special characters in names
- Windows: Unpack could fail if started instantly after previous one
- Windows: Download with many par2 sets could get listed as failed