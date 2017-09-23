Versie 2.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes Option to limit Servers to specific Categories removed

Improved par2 handling and obfuscated files detection

Duplicate filenames in NZB's no longer rejected by default

Set custom URL instead of /sabnzbd/ (in Config > Specials)

Article-state (which servers are tried) is preserved after restart

Auto disconnect (if enabled) only after verification of last item

Slight performance improvement when fetching RSS-feeds

Job title from RSS-feed is shown for URLs being grabbed

URL grabbing can now be individually paused

Scheduler can pause/unpause jobs in specific category

Series Duplicate Checker can allow PROPER/REAL/REPACK versions

Refresh-icon in Glitter when refresh rate is above 2 seconds

Different icon for downloads with Force priority

Show progress during verification of extra files

All dates and times are now time zone independent

API: 'missing' field removed from 'queue', use 'mbmissing'

API: 'warnings' method now returns array for better handling

macOS: Bundled new OpenSSL version with support for TLSv1.2

macOS: No longer linked to system certificate store

macOS and Windows: Installers include Mozilla CA certificates Bugfixes Reduce CPU usage with multiple servers

Fix yet another potential stalling issue

Remove Timeout tracebacks

Handle locked history database better

Only warn if number of actual passwords is larger than 30

Unexpected behavior when diskspace becomes critically low

Retried jobs would show incorrect download progress

Password file was loaded from disk excessively

API: Correct listing of downloaded and queued files in 'get_files'

API: Number of bytes missing and downloaded could be slightly off

API: Jobs with Force priority should always have status 'Downloading'

MacOS: Direct Unpack could hang in case of special characters in names

Windows: Unpack could fail if started instantly after previous one

Windows: Download with many par2 sets could get listed as failed