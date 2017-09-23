Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sabnzbd 2.3.0

Door , 5 reacties, submitter: xyanide, bron: SABnzbd

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 2.3.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes
  • Option to limit Servers to specific Categories removed
  • Improved par2 handling and obfuscated files detection
  • Duplicate filenames in NZB's no longer rejected by default
  • Set custom URL instead of /sabnzbd/ (in Config > Specials)
  • Article-state (which servers are tried) is preserved after restart
  • Auto disconnect (if enabled) only after verification of last item
  • Slight performance improvement when fetching RSS-feeds
  • Job title from RSS-feed is shown for URLs being grabbed
  • URL grabbing can now be individually paused
  • Scheduler can pause/unpause jobs in specific category
  • Series Duplicate Checker can allow PROPER/REAL/REPACK versions
  • Refresh-icon in Glitter when refresh rate is above 2 seconds
  • Different icon for downloads with Force priority
  • Show progress during verification of extra files
  • All dates and times are now time zone independent
  • API: 'missing' field removed from 'queue', use 'mbmissing'
  • API: 'warnings' method now returns array for better handling
  • macOS: Bundled new OpenSSL version with support for TLSv1.2
  • macOS: No longer linked to system certificate store
  • macOS and Windows: Installers include Mozilla CA certificates
Bugfixes
  • Reduce CPU usage with multiple servers
  • Fix yet another potential stalling issue
  • Remove Timeout tracebacks
  • Handle locked history database better
  • Only warn if number of actual passwords is larger than 30
  • Unexpected behavior when diskspace becomes critically low
  • Retried jobs would show incorrect download progress
  • Password file was loaded from disk excessively
  • API: Correct listing of downloaded and queued files in 'get_files'
  • API: Number of bytes missing and downloaded could be slightly off
  • API: Jobs with Force priority should always have status 'Downloading'
  • MacOS: Direct Unpack could hang in case of special characters in names
  • Windows: Unpack could fail if started instantly after previous one
  • Windows: Download with many par2 sets could get listed as failed

Versienummer 2.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads?v=2.3.0
Bestandsgrootte 19,11MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download Volgende download

Reacties (5)

+2 CH4OS

23 september 2017 09:26
Sommige NZB's hebben tegenwoordig een extra par2 bestand, die vaak rename.with.this.par2 heet, worden die bestanden nu ook door SABnzbd gedaan, vanwege de improved par2 en obfuscated files detection?
0 davevleugel
@CH4OS23 september 2017 09:41
Dat zal inderdaad handig zijn, ik sta ze nu vaak met de hand te hernoemen
0 CH4OS

@davevleugel23 september 2017 09:45
Ik doe het achteraf met Multipar. Had ooit een script die dat voor me deed, maar die werkt niet meer, helaas. Dat was pySabRename geloof ik, uit Blauwbek's GitHub repository.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 september 2017 09:45]

+1 Aphelion
23 september 2017 09:24
Dat is wel een zeer nette queue en history list! Zo zag het er vroeger bij mij ook altijd uit! :)
0 CH4OS

@Aphelion23 september 2017 09:41
Deze skin is vrij recent erbij gekomen? Vroeger zag sabnzbd er anders uit in ieder geval.
