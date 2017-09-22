Na een ongebruikelijke lange pauze is er weer een nieuwe update voor versie 3.0 van Calibre uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde contentserver en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Bulk metadata edit dialog: Add an action to set metadata from e-book files. Closes tickets: 1717755.

Server: Add an option to control the number of books displayed per page in the browser (Preferences->Sharing over the net->Advanced). Closes tickets: 1715283.

DOCX Output: Add an option to preserve the cover aspect ratio in the output document. Closes tickets: 1715800.

Book details panel: An option to control the layout of the panel in 'Narrow' mode (Preferences->Look & feel->Book details). Closes tickets: 1714613.

If the --start-in-tray option is specified, create a tray icon even if the configuration option to enable tray icons is off. Bug fixes Possible fix for issue with pinning calibre to taskbar on windows. Note that as an unfortunate side-effect, you will have to unpin and re-pin calibre to the taskbar after updating.

DOCX Output: Fix text immediately after a hidden tag not being included. Closes tickets: 1717403.

Fix a regression that broke fetching of metadata from Douban.

Cover grid: Fix Shift+arrow keys to manipulate selection not working. Closes tickets: 1717828.

Editor snippets: Dont lose the last selected word when the user triggers a non-existent snippet. Closes tickets: 1713244.

Book details popup window: Show the cover size in the bottom right corner if the option to show cover size in the Book details panel is set. Closes tickets: 1716520.

Linux: Fix regression that broke using calibre on some older VNC servers

Browser viewer: Do not fail if the book contains javascript that has errors. Closes tickets: 1715781.

Linux: Fix file open dialog on older KDE desktops not working correctly. Closes tickets: 1715648.

Update Ozon.ru metadata plugin for website changes. Closes tickets: 1715347.

LIT Input: Fix a buffer overflow caused by malformed LIT files. Closes tickets: 1713716.

Conversion: Expand -epub-writing-mode to -webkit-writing-mode and writing-mode properties for maximum compatibility. Closes tickets: 1713509.

Linux: Fix SONY PRS-650 not being detected New news sources Dunya Halleri by Sukru Alatas Improved news sources The Hindu

Le Monde

Wired Monthly

Cracked.com

Carta

FAZ.NET

Newsweek

Financial Times