Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 385.69 WHQL

Door , 4 reacties, bron: nVidia

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 385.69 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Project Cars 2, Call of Duty: WWII open beta, Total War: Warhammer II, Forza Motorsport 7, EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, FIFA 18, Raiders of the Broken Planet en de open bèta van Star Wars Battlefront 2. De changelog laat verder nog een enkele bugfixes zien en enkele problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for
  • Project Cars 2
  • Call of Duty: WWII open beta
  • Total War: WARHAMMER II
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone
  • FIFA 18
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 open beta
Provides the optimal gaming experience
  • EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone
  • From Other Suns open beta.
Security Update
  • This driver adds security updates for driver components.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Fortnite
  • JX3 Online
  • Project CARS 2
  • Raiders of the broken planet
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:
  • Call of Duty: WWII - Good
  • Project CARS 2 - Good
  • Raiders of the Broken Planet - Not recommended
  • Total War: Warhammer II - Not recommended
Changes and Fixed Issues
  • [SLI][ShadowPlay][Doom (4)]: Severe flickering occurs in the game after pressing Alt + Tab with SLI enabled and either instant replay is ON or manual capture is in progress. [200339933]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Surround]: The [Ctrl+Alt+S] keyboard shortcut does not enable or disable Surround. [1932397]
  • [GeForce GTX 1050 Ti][The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth]: Low frame rate and lagging occurs when playing the game in full-screen mode. [200332803]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1080][G-Sync]: With G-Sync enabled, stuttering occurs when playing games on the external display. [1931970]
  • [GeForce GTX 970M][Notebook][HitFilm Express]: The application UI does not respond properly. [1960402]
  • [Notebook][Minecraft]: Low frame rates when playing the game in full-screen mode on Optimus notebooks. [1976442]
  • [Optimus notebook][Minecraft]: r] 385.28: Low FPS in Minecraft full screen mode on Optimus laptops after driver update [1976442]
  • [Optimus notebook][OpenGL]: Heavy flickering occurs while playing any OpenGL application such as HeavenBenchmark or OglBalls. [200342028]
  • [Discord]: FPS overlay erroneously appears in the application if enabled in GeForce Experience. [1965135]
  • [Runescape]: Lower frame rate occurs. [1971953]
  • [Windows Store apps][G-Sync]: ]: Video playback from Windows store apps stutter and eventually freeze with G-sync enabled in full screen mode. [1941728]
  • [WindowedG-Sync][Universal Windows Platform apps]: The Start menu loads sluggishly when switching the focus between a UWP game and the Start menu. [200335442]
  • HDR TV/displays have distorted colors after changing the resolution from the Windows control panel [200335229]
  • [NVENC]: Bitrate overshoot occurs if the frame rate is over 240 fps. [1977965]
  • [ANSEL][Aven Colony]: Enable updated .exe for Aven Colony. [1935398]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070][Adobe Reader 3D]: There is corruption in the PDF. [1992456]
  • [GeForce TITAN]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303]

Versienummer 385.69 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 435,61MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1 tw_gotcha
21 september 2017 18:51
zouden de optimalisaties voor nieuwe spellen die van oude nooit breken? Wat betekent het überhaupt?
+2 VNA9216
@tw_gotcha21 september 2017 19:08
De drivers kijken welke game je speelt en passen dan de optimalisaties aan. Dat was mooi te zien toen ze met benchmarks sjoemelden en je door de .exe een andere naam te geven in ene andere prestaties kreeg.
Iedere game heeft zijn eigen profiel.
0 solozakdoekje
@VNA921621 september 2017 19:59
In denk dat tw_gotcha bedoelt dat als je fifa98 of half_life 2 gaat spelen of de nieuwste drivers die dan ook onder steunen ?
En dat ook nog ondersteunt wordt en of het invloet heeft op een game van een aantal jaar geleden ?

[Reactie gewijzigd door solozakdoekje op 21 september 2017 20:04]

+1 AnonymousWP

@tw_gotcha21 september 2017 18:52
Nee, dat is ook één van de redenen dat de drivers een aantal jaar geleden zo'n 200 MB kleiner waren dan nu.
