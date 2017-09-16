Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 2.2.0 bèta

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Audacity

Audacity logo (75 pix) Er is een bètarelease van Audacity versie 2.2.0 uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en OS X, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In versie 2.2.0 heeft onder meer het logo een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan het uiterlijk met behulp van thema's worden aangepast en zijn de menu's gereorganiseerd.

Improvements
  • Four Selectable themes provided, with new 'Light' theme as default, plus option to customize
  • Many menu changes:
    • Menus Reorganized
    • Extended menu bar provided
    • New keyboard commands for working with clips
  • Help buttons ? in Preferences, Effects, Generators and Analyzers - and other places
  • Non-Greying out of effects when no selection (and explanatory dialog with help button)
  • Playback of MIDI (and Allegro) files imported into Note Tracks is now available.
  • 'Center' option in Selection Toolbar
  • Time Track cut/copy/paste
  • Stem plots
  • Major overhaul to documentation/manual including many new images and streamlined text on landing pages for in-program help.
Other Changes
  • Append-record is now the default (use Shift + Record for old behavior, to record on a new track)
  • The Esc key now cancels all click-and-drag actions. It also chooses among overlapping mouse click targets, which is especially useful in the Multi-Tool.
  • Sync-Lock button removed (use menu item or keyboard shortcut instead)
  • New preferences and preference pages
  • Overhaul of much code, mostly by Paul Licameli:
    • Overhaul of clip handling code using newer (safer) idioms
    • Overhaul of envelope handling code to deal with some anomalies
    • Overhaul of exception handling for greater safety
  • New Logo
Bug Fixes
  • Major work on bug fixing. 198 bugs that were in 2.1.3 fixed for 2.2.0.
    • The most serious bug fixed this time round was bug 437 which was about what happens when Audacity is recording and runs out of storage.
    • Most of the bugs fixed were more minor, such as bug 463 which was about a case in which the numbering on the timeline could display incorrect times.

Versienummer 2.2.0 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 16,22MB
Licentietype GPL

0 Uruk-Hai
16 september 2017 09:44
Ik zoek eigenlijk een gratis alternatief voor Audacity, want dit programma heeft een hele irritante eigenschap.

Het knippen van een deel uit een MP3 bestand werkt niet altijd goed. Dan doe je "cut" en knipt hij niet alleen het geselecteerde deel, maar de complete track (dus ook de niet geselecteerde delen). Dan moet je dus telkens undo doen, dan weer selecteren en dan opnieuw knippen, net zolang totdat hij het goed doet.
0 Katanatje
@Uruk-Hai16 september 2017 10:02
Als dat het enigste is dat je stoort, kan je ook gewoon een bug report sturen?

Ik heb het vroeger (5 Jr geleden) voor enkele korte taakjes gebruikt (mergen van enkele liedjes en van n transitie voorzien). Dat ging vrij vlot, al was het niet bugvrij. Misschien werkt het intussen beter.
