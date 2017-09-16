Er is een bètarelease van Audacity versie 2.2.0 uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en OS X, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In versie 2.2.0 heeft onder meer het logo een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan het uiterlijk met behulp van thema's worden aangepast en zijn de menu's gereorganiseerd.

Improvements Four Selectable themes provided, with new 'Light' theme as default, plus option to customize

Many menu changes: Menus Reorganized Extended menu bar provided New keyboard commands for working with clips

Help buttons ? in Preferences, Effects, Generators and Analyzers - and other places

in Preferences, Effects, Generators and Analyzers - and other places Non-Greying out of effects when no selection (and explanatory dialog with help button)

Playback of MIDI (and Allegro) files imported into Note Tracks is now available.

'Center' option in Selection Toolbar

Time Track cut/copy/paste

Stem plots

Major overhaul to documentation/manual including many new images and streamlined text on landing pages for in-program help. Other Changes Append-record is now the default (use Shift + Record for old behavior, to record on a new track)

+ Record for old behavior, to record on a new track) The Esc key now cancels all click-and-drag actions. It also chooses among overlapping mouse click targets, which is especially useful in the Multi-Tool.

key now cancels all click-and-drag actions. It also chooses among overlapping mouse click targets, which is especially useful in the Multi-Tool. Sync-Lock button removed (use menu item or keyboard shortcut instead)

New preferences and preference pages

Overhaul of much code, mostly by Paul Licameli: Overhaul of clip handling code using newer (safer) idioms Overhaul of envelope handling code to deal with some anomalies Overhaul of exception handling for greater safety

New Logo Bug Fixes Major work on bug fixing. 198 bugs that were in 2.1.3 fixed for 2.2.0. The most serious bug fixed this time round was bug 437 which was about what happens when Audacity is recording and runs out of storage. Most of the bugs fixed were more minor, such as bug 463 which was about a case in which the numbering on the timeline could display incorrect times.

