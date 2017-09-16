Er is een bètarelease van Audacity versie 2.2.0 uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en OS X, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In versie 2.2.0 heeft onder meer het logo een opfrisbeurt gekregen, kan het uiterlijk met behulp van thema's worden aangepast en zijn de menu's gereorganiseerd.
Improvements
Other Changes
- Four Selectable themes provided, with new 'Light' theme as default, plus option to customize
- Many menu changes:
- Menus Reorganized
- Extended menu bar provided
- New keyboard commands for working with clips
- Help buttons
?in Preferences, Effects, Generators and Analyzers - and other places
- Non-Greying out of effects when no selection (and explanatory dialog with help button)
- Playback of MIDI (and Allegro) files imported into Note Tracks is now available.
- 'Center' option in Selection Toolbar
- Time Track cut/copy/paste
- Stem plots
- Major overhaul to documentation/manual including many new images and streamlined text on landing pages for in-program help.
Bug Fixes
- Append-record is now the default (use+ Record for old behavior, to record on a new track)
- Thekey now cancels all click-and-drag actions. It also chooses among overlapping mouse click targets, which is especially useful in the Multi-Tool.
- Sync-Lock button removed (use menu item or keyboard shortcut instead)
- New preferences and preference pages
- Overhaul of much code, mostly by Paul Licameli:
- Overhaul of clip handling code using newer (safer) idioms
- Overhaul of envelope handling code to deal with some anomalies
- Overhaul of exception handling for greater safety
- New Logo
- Major work on bug fixing. 198 bugs that were in 2.1.3 fixed for 2.2.0.
- The most serious bug fixed this time round was bug 437 which was about what happens when Audacity is recording and runs out of storage.
- Most of the bugs fixed were more minor, such as bug 463 which was about a case in which the numbering on the timeline could display incorrect times.