Er is met versienummer 2.17 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.870 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Better support for grayscale mode in DirectWrite.

Per-application StartupWMClass in desktop files.

Virtual memory compatibility improvements.

Palette handling improvements in WindowsCodecs.

Reply messages improvements in WebServices. Bugs fixed in 2.17 (total 20): 12185: Before You Know It crashes

19177: Gorky-17 does not start in Direct3D HAL (SW Renderer is OK)

29958: UIRibbon Framework not implemented: 926749fa-2615-4987-8845-c33e65f2b957

38622: gdiplus should return PixelFormat32bppARGB instead of PixelFormat8bppIndexed for a grayscale PNG file

39885: Cannot allocate more than 32gb of memory

41370: TTM_GETCURRENTTOOL returns always FALSE when send from TTN_NEEDTEXT handler.

41827: Wrong specular rendering with some applications

42427: Steam application claims no internet connection

43046: Multiple apps need api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfprintf_s (Civilization VI, Mafia 3, SketchBook)

43197: 5Plus: Print dialog crashes with illegal floating point operation

43290: MyLifeOrganized crashes when mousing over tabs

43319: Steam Store/Uplay/Epic Games Launcher no longer display text in Windows 7 mode (libcef applications)

43476: Skyrim hardware detection spinlocks with CSMT enabled

43519: Path of Exile: Corrupt/flickering UI textures after ~1 minute of gameplay

43577: unit test: DBGrid inplace editor dropdown does not work and worked on version 2.0.2

43586: Dead Space: no shadows in game

43649: dbgeng stub DebugCreateEx causes jadesentinel crash in JADE thin client

43658: Text in Deletion Confirmation MsgBox has wrong background colour

43668: Terris Universal Remote UFB 234 - update database does not work

43685: Many games fail to start, or run without audio