Er is met versienummer 2.17 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD en Solaris te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 24.870 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 2.17 (total 20):
- Better support for grayscale mode in DirectWrite.
- Per-application StartupWMClass in desktop files.
- Virtual memory compatibility improvements.
- Palette handling improvements in WindowsCodecs.
- Reply messages improvements in WebServices.
- 12185: Before You Know It crashes
- 19177: Gorky-17 does not start in Direct3D HAL (SW Renderer is OK)
- 29958: UIRibbon Framework not implemented: 926749fa-2615-4987-8845-c33e65f2b957
- 38622: gdiplus should return PixelFormat32bppARGB instead of PixelFormat8bppIndexed for a grayscale PNG file
- 39885: Cannot allocate more than 32gb of memory
- 41370: TTM_GETCURRENTTOOL returns always FALSE when send from TTN_NEEDTEXT handler.
- 41827: Wrong specular rendering with some applications
- 42427: Steam application claims no internet connection
- 43046: Multiple apps need api-ms-win-crt-stdio-l1-1-0.dll.__stdio_common_vfprintf_s (Civilization VI, Mafia 3, SketchBook)
- 43197: 5Plus: Print dialog crashes with illegal floating point operation
- 43290: MyLifeOrganized crashes when mousing over tabs
- 43319: Steam Store/Uplay/Epic Games Launcher no longer display text in Windows 7 mode (libcef applications)
- 43476: Skyrim hardware detection spinlocks with CSMT enabled
- 43519: Path of Exile: Corrupt/flickering UI textures after ~1 minute of gameplay
- 43577: unit test: DBGrid inplace editor dropdown does not work and worked on version 2.0.2
- 43586: Dead Space: no shadows in game
- 43649: dbgeng stub DebugCreateEx causes jadesentinel crash in JADE thin client
- 43658: Text in Deletion Confirmation MsgBox has wrong background colour
- 43668: Terris Universal Remote UFB 234 - update database does not work
- 43685: Many games fail to start, or run without audio