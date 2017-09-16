Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apple iTunes 12.7

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Apple

Apple iTunes 12.2 logo (75 pix) Apple heeft versie 12.7 van iTunes uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het onder andere mogelijk om muziek te beluisteren of films en tv-series te bekijken. Deze kunnen via de internetmuziekwinkel van Apple iTunes worden aangeschaft. Het programma kan verder cd's branden en worden gebruikt om een iPod, iPhone of iPad te beheren. Apples iTunes is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en latere Windows-versies, en natuurlijk voor macOS. In versie 12.7 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de binnenkort te verschijnen iOS 11 toegevoegd, kan door het delevn van profielen worden gezien waar vrienden naar luisteren en is er via podcasts nu toegang tot educatief materiaal.

New in iTunes 12.7:
  • The new iTunes focuses on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. It adds support for syncing iOS 11 devices and includes new features for—
    • Apple Music. Now discover music with friends. Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they’ve shared.
    • Podcasts. iTunes U collections are now part of the Apple Podcasts family. Search and explore free educational content produced by leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions all in one place.
  • If you previously used iTunes to sync apps, books, or ringtones to your iOS device, use the new App Store, iBooks, or Sounds Settings on iOS to redownload them without your computer.
Versienummer 12.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Apple
Download https://itunes.apple.com/nl/app/macos-sierra/id1127487414?mt=12&l=nl-nl&ls=1
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Reacties (2)

+1 Keypunchie
16 september 2017 10:32
Omdat in deze versie van iTunes een aantal functies zijn weggehaald heeft Apple een Support Artikel gemaakt.
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208075

Op zich wel goed om feature creep aan te pakken en veel van de dingen kun je gewoon regelen op je telefoon, of via iTunes als je telefoon ingeplugd is.

Wel jammer hoe het zo slecht aangekondigd was door Apple en daarom degenen die wel die functie gebruiken onaangenaam verrast. Als ze twee weken gewacht hadden, dan was het allemaal meegekomen in de reviews van High Sierra en was iedereen beter geinformeerd.

Zelf maakte ik overigens geen gebruik van de functies, behalve dan zo nu en dan van de App Store. Hoop dat die dan met de MacOS app store wordt samengevoegd, want alleen maar via het kleine scherm van de telefoon op zoek naar apps, is wat mager.
