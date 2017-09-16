Apple heeft versie 12.7 van iTunes uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het onder andere mogelijk om muziek te beluisteren of films en tv-series te bekijken. Deze kunnen via de internetmuziekwinkel van Apple iTunes worden aangeschaft. Het programma kan verder cd's branden en worden gebruikt om een iPod, iPhone of iPad te beheren. Apples iTunes is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en latere Windows-versies, en natuurlijk voor macOS. In versie 12.7 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de binnenkort te verschijnen iOS 11 toegevoegd, kan door het delevn van profielen worden gezien waar vrienden naar luisteren en is er via podcasts nu toegang tot educatief materiaal.

New in iTunes 12.7: The new iTunes focuses on music, movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audiobooks. It adds support for syncing iOS 11 devices and includes new features for— Apple Music. Now discover music with friends. Members can create profiles and follow each other to see music they are listening to and any playlists they’ve shared. Podcasts. iTunes U collections are now part of the Apple Podcasts family. Search and explore free educational content produced by leading schools, universities, museums, and cultural institutions all in one place.

If you previously used iTunes to sync apps, books, or ringtones to your iOS device, use the new App Store, iBooks, or Sounds Settings on iOS to redownload them without your computer.