Versie 3.1 van MusicBee is uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor versie 3.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 3.1: The following are no longer custom tags and now have dedicated tags: "Title Sort-Order", "Album Sort-Order", "Album Artist Sort-Order", "Artist Sort-Order", "Composer Sort-Order", "Language", "Original Artist", "Original Album", "Original Year", "Musician Credits List" The various Sort tags are now editable in a new "Sorting" tab in the tag editor Original Year, Title and Artist are now standard tags in the Tags(2) tag editor panel Musician credits are now editable in the Artist tag splitter (click the ... button by the Artist tag) The library database: musicbeelibrary.mbl is copied to musicbeelibrary.preupgrade in case you need to undo the upgrade and revert to an older MB version

The behaviour of the various Sort tags (Sort-Artist, Sort-AlbumArtist, etc) has been changed so when sorting by Artist, MusicBee will now automatically use any Sort-Artist tag value for the sort operation. Note that if an album is not consistently tagged with the same Sort-AlbumArtist then it will be split

Classical music tags: Work and Movement are now supported (click the arrow button on the title prompt)

Long filenames (>260 characters) is now supported

Playlists panel enhanced to support multiple levels of folders and provide the full functionality equivalent of the left navigator playlists

Playlists can now also be displayed in a standalone panel (set in the Panel Arrangement dialog)

New Volume visualiser panel (Peak and VU)

New Graphics visualiser panel (allows the Milkdrop visualiser to be displayed in a panel)

Spectrum visualiser can now be displayed using a centered frequency range

Inconsistent tags "Files to Edit" filter now includes the Album Gain tag

New "Album Played" display tag

Panel layout is enhanced so each panel header can optionally be hidden

New Hotkeys for the following: Send files to the active device Send files to the active playlist Toggle playing tracks to show the upcoming tracks

Drag/drop is enhanced so you get a visual representation of the number of files being dragged and a message showing what action would be taken if you dropped the files on a panel

Artwork layout now allows the selected tracks to be displayed to the right of the main panel

Nested filter rules in auto-playlists can now be set as an "And" or "Or" condition

Auto-playlists can now be set to automatic or manual refresh of the matching tracks

New Album Artwork Manager tool, enables you to view and correct a variety of inconsistent album artwork conditions

You can now disable the display of the current playing track in the windows Taskbar popup (this addresses a windows display issue when alt-tabbing)

New "Remove Cuesheet" right click menu item

New naming template functions: $RxReplace(,"reg-ex search pattern","regex-replacement pattern") $RxSplit(,"reg-ex search pattern",index)

The virtual tag/ file naming template field editor can now Preview the results of any template you define

The Playing Tracks panel can now show Upcoming Tracks

The Library Explorer can now display and navigate the folder structure of files in your library