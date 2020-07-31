Software-update: Apple iTunes 12.10.8

Apple iTunes 12.2 logo (75 pix) Apple heeft versie 12.10.8 van iTunes uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het onder andere mogelijk om muziek te beluisteren of films en tv-series te bekijken. Deze kunnen via de internetmuziekwinkel van Apple iTunes worden aangeschaft. Het programma kan verder cd's branden en worden gebruikt om een iPod, iPhone of iPad te beheren. Apples iTunes is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en nieuwer. Versie 12.10.8 moet diverse beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen.

ImageIO
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9871: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9872: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9874: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9879: Xingwei Lin of Ant-Financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9936: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro
  • CVE-2020-9937: Xingwei Lin of Ant-Financial Light-Year Security Lab
ImageIO
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2020-9873: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
  • CVE-2020-9938: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
ImageIO
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
  • CVE-2020-9919: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro
ImageIO
  • Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9876: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro
ImageIO
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
  • CVE-2020-9877: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab
ImageIO
  • Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
  • CVE-2020-9875: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro
WebKit
  • Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
  • Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2020-9894: 0011 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
WebKit
  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced
  • Description: An access issue existed in Content Security Policy. This issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.
  • CVE-2020-9915: Ayoub AIT ELMOKHTAR of Noon
WebKit
  • Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting
  • Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
  • CVE-2020-9925: an anonymous researcher
WebKit
  • Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
  • Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
  • CVE-2020-9893: 0011 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
  • CVE-2020-9895: Wen Xu of SSLab, Georgia Tech
WebKit
  • Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
  • Description: Multiple issues were addressed with improved logic.
  • CVE-2020-9910: Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero
WebKit Page Loading
  • Impact: A malicious attacker may be able to conceal the destination of a URL
  • Description: A URL Unicode encoding issue was addressed with improved state management.
  • CVE-2020-9916: Rakesh Mane (@RakeshMane10)
WebKit Web Inspector
  • Impact: Copying a URL from Web Inspector may lead to command injection
  • Description: A command injection issue existed in Web Inspector. This issue was addressed with improved escaping.
  • CVE-2020-9862: Ophir Lojkine (@lovasoa)
Apple iTunes (620 pix)
Versienummer 12.10.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Apple
Download https://www.apple.com/nl/itunes/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-07-2020 12:334

31-07-2020 • 12:33

4 Linkedin

Bron: Apple

Update-historie

07-'20 Apple iTunes 12.10.8 4
10-'19 iTunes 12.10.1 3
12-'18 Apple iTunes 12.9.2 10
09-'18 Apple iTunes 12.9 32
07-'18 Apple iTunes 12.8 5
05-'18 Apple iTunes 12.7.5 11
01-'18 Apple iTunes 12.7.3 10
12-'17 Apple iTunes 12.7.2 3
11-'17 Apple iTunes 12.7.1 5
09-'17 Apple iTunes 12.7 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apple iTunes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

Design en multimedia Apple

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Henri Brands
31 juli 2020 13:46
Wanneer ik deze versie probeer te installeren (de vorige versie heb ik begin vorige maand geïnstalleerd om mijn nieuwe iPad Pro te synchroniseren met mijn iPad Air2) krijg ik de melding dat er al een nieuwe versie van iTunes is geïnstalleerd.
Vreemd: of deze versie bestaat al ruim een maand, of mijn PC leidt een eigen leven en is al eerder lekker zijn gang gegaan. In het laatst geval zou het aardig zijn wanneer mijn PC/Apple mij even op de hoogte bracht van zijn/haar plannen 8-)
+1Carlos0_0
@Henri Brands31 juli 2020 17:20
Grappig bij mij geeft Apple Software updater op windows aan 12.10.7 de nieuwe versie is, als ik echter Itunes opstart komt die wel met melding dat er een .8 versie is.

Nou eens kijken wat er gebeurt na de update van Apple software updater, of Itunes dan nog vraagt om een update.

Edit:

Grappig ondanks dat de apple software zij dat 12.10.7 de nieuwe was, heeft hij toch 12.10.8.5 gedownload en geïnstalleerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 31 juli 2020 17:27]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee