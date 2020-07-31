Apple heeft versie 12.10.8 van iTunes uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het onder andere mogelijk om muziek te beluisteren of films en tv-series te bekijken. Deze kunnen via de internetmuziekwinkel van Apple iTunes worden aangeschaft. Het programma kan verder cd's branden en worden gebruikt om een iPod, iPhone of iPad te beheren. Apples iTunes is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en nieuwer. Versie 12.10.8 moet diverse beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen.

ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2020-9871: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab

CVE-2020-9872: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab

CVE-2020-9874: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab

CVE-2020-9879: Xingwei Lin of Ant-Financial Light-Year Security Lab

CVE-2020-9936: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro

CVE-2020-9937: Xingwei Lin of Ant-Financial Light-Year Security Lab ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2020-9873: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab

CVE-2020-9938: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow issue was addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2020-9919: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro ImageIO Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2020-9876: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2020-9877: Xingwei Lin of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab ImageIO Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2020-9875: Mickey Jin of Trend Micro WebKit Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2020-9894: 0011 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced

Description: An access issue existed in Content Security Policy. This issue was addressed with improved access restrictions.

CVE-2020-9915: Ayoub AIT ELMOKHTAR of Noon WebKit Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2020-9925: an anonymous researcher WebKit Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2020-9893: 0011 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

CVE-2020-9895: Wen Xu of SSLab, Georgia Tech WebKit Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication

Description: Multiple issues were addressed with improved logic.

CVE-2020-9910: Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero WebKit Page Loading Impact: A malicious attacker may be able to conceal the destination of a URL

Description: A URL Unicode encoding issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2020-9916: Rakesh Mane (@RakeshMane10) WebKit Web Inspector Impact: Copying a URL from Web Inspector may lead to command injection

Description: A command injection issue existed in Web Inspector. This issue was addressed with improved escaping.

CVE-2020-9862: Ophir Lojkine (@lovasoa)