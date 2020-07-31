Blackmagic Design heeft versie 16.2.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een non-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor versie 16.2.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2.5: Support for importing ATEM Mini Pro ISO projects in DaVinci Resolve.

Improved listing of numbered still frames in the media pool.

Addressed flashing offline frame issues for some H.264 clips on Windows.

Addressed an issue with relinking AAF clips in different folders.

Addressed issues with syncing playhead in the sync bin and timeline.

Multiple performance and stability improvements.