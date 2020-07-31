Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 16.2.5

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 16.2.5 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een non-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. De changelog voor versie 16.2.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 16.2.5:
  • Support for importing ATEM Mini Pro ISO projects in DaVinci Resolve.
  • Improved listing of numbered still frames in the media pool.
  • Addressed flashing offline frame issues for some H.264 clips on Windows.
  • Addressed an issue with relinking AAF clips in different folders.
  • Addressed issues with syncing playhead in the sync bin and timeline.
  • Multiple performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 16.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

+1satpet
31 juli 2020 12:28
Ik heb last gehad van de offline frames. Ik zal echter wachten met upgraden tot mijn huidig project af is.
+1guidogast

@satpet31 juli 2020 12:53
Lijkt me sowieso geen goed idee om mid-project te upgraden, tenzij je echt tegen bugs aanloopt die zijn gefixed.
+1Jan Onderwater
31 juli 2020 15:06
Mijn belangrijkste video software is FCPX, DaVinci is echter erg mooi, maar weer helemaal anders, gebruik het af en toe voor de magic lantern opnames van mijn 5D mII,
+1basseytje
31 juli 2020 22:08
Ik heb de laatste tijd vaak last dat hij niet wil opstarten, en na een reboot van m'n pc werkt het dan wel weer. Ook random crashes en vastlopers van enkele minuten zijn erg vervelend. hopelijk valt dit onder "Multiple performance and stability improvements."

