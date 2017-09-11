Versie 0.7.99 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. Sinds versie 0.7.96 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 0.7.99: EBUCore: JSON output (--Output=EBUCore_1.8_JSON)

EBUCore: add writingLibraryName and writingLibraryVersion attributes

Ad-ID identifier display on a single line ("Value (Registry)" format)

MPEG-4: Better display of format of VobSub tracks

MPEG-4: CodecID is stsd name + ObjectTypeId for mp4a, mp4v, mp4s

AVC: preferred_transfer_characteristics support

MPEG Video, MPEG-4 Visual, AVC, HEVC, MPEG-4, Matroska: correct detection of RGB

matrix_coefficients: detection of Y'D'zD'x and Chromaticity-derived

AAC: info about SBR/PS being implicit/explicit/NBC (Not Backward Compatible)

AAC: indicate audioObjectType in CodecID

Fix a weird 1.334 DAR due to a rounding issue Changes in version 0.7.98: Matroska: handling of files with Tracks element after Cluster elements

Matroska: detection of Duration tag alone and use it even if tag writing date is not there.

Matroska: mapping of colour description elements, timecode and handler name to corresponding MediaInfo fields

I169, WAV: too much aggressive detection of wrong 5-channel audio, now limited on AC-3 and DTS

transfer_characteristics and matrix_coefficients slight change in order to have them unique per ISO integer value

EBUCore: All XML elements are correctly escaped

PBCore: All XML elements are correctly escaped Changes in version 0.7.97: Ubuntu 17.04 packages

HEVC: support of stream having VPS hrd_parameters

FLV: support of FLV files with an ID3v2 header

FLV: detect some incoherent frame rates in buggy files

TIFF: support of more tags

I518, AAC: consider 4 back channels as 2 side + 2 back channels

Matroska: integrate all elements from Matroska specs in MediaTrace

WAV: parsing of MPEG Audio extension "mext" chunk and displayed in MediaTrace

MPC: channels count

AAC: ADTS/ADIF duration in case of full parsing and/or "risky bitrate estimation" option

MXF: less false-positive detection of some files as MXF

B1053, WAV: metadata coherency, ignore "fact" chunk more often in order to avoid bad information when this chunk is buggy

B1029, DPX: DPX endianess not considered with some fields in MediaTrace

Custom template: can check "Other" part as any other parts

Matroska: fix parsing issue with small byte blocks are taken from the file e.g. when reading from HTTP link

Matroska: files with unknown block size were flagged as truncated

MediaTrace: values with a

were breaking the text report lines

Some typos (RefFrames, SPF)