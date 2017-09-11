Versie 0.7.99 van MediaInfo is uitgekomen. Dit programma is bedoeld om meer te weten te komen over de eigenschappen van audio- en videobestanden. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over de tags, gebruikte codecs en containers. MediaInfo is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en kan met een grafische gebruikersinterface of via de commandline worden gebruikt. Het programma is geheel naar eigen smaak aan te passen en ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Verder zijn er uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de verzamelde informatie te exporteren. Kies bij het downloaden voor 'without installer', want de Windows-installatiebestanden bevatten adware. Sinds versie 0.7.96 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 0.7.99:
Changes in version 0.7.98:
- EBUCore: JSON output (--Output=EBUCore_1.8_JSON)
- EBUCore: add writingLibraryName and writingLibraryVersion attributes
- Ad-ID identifier display on a single line ("Value (Registry)" format)
- MPEG-4: Better display of format of VobSub tracks
- MPEG-4: CodecID is stsd name + ObjectTypeId for mp4a, mp4v, mp4s
- AVC: preferred_transfer_characteristics support
- MPEG Video, MPEG-4 Visual, AVC, HEVC, MPEG-4, Matroska: correct detection of RGB
- matrix_coefficients: detection of Y'D'zD'x and Chromaticity-derived
- AAC: info about SBR/PS being implicit/explicit/NBC (Not Backward Compatible)
- AAC: indicate audioObjectType in CodecID
- Fix a weird 1.334 DAR due to a rounding issue
Changes in version 0.7.97:
- Matroska: handling of files with Tracks element after Cluster elements
- Matroska: detection of Duration tag alone and use it even if tag writing date is not there.
- Matroska: mapping of colour description elements, timecode and handler name to corresponding MediaInfo fields
- I169, WAV: too much aggressive detection of wrong 5-channel audio, now limited on AC-3 and DTS
- transfer_characteristics and matrix_coefficients slight change in order to have them unique per ISO integer value
- EBUCore: All XML elements are correctly escaped
- PBCore: All XML elements are correctly escaped
- Ubuntu 17.04 packages
- HEVC: support of stream having VPS hrd_parameters
- FLV: support of FLV files with an ID3v2 header
- FLV: detect some incoherent frame rates in buggy files
- TIFF: support of more tags
- I518, AAC: consider 4 back channels as 2 side + 2 back channels
- Matroska: integrate all elements from Matroska specs in MediaTrace
- WAV: parsing of MPEG Audio extension "mext" chunk and displayed in MediaTrace
- MPC: channels count
- AAC: ADTS/ADIF duration in case of full parsing and/or "risky bitrate estimation" option
- MXF: less false-positive detection of some files as MXF
- B1053, WAV: metadata coherency, ignore "fact" chunk more often in order to avoid bad information when this chunk is buggy
- B1029, DPX: DPX endianess not considered with some fields in MediaTrace
- Custom template: can check "Other" part as any other parts
- Matroska: fix parsing issue with small byte blocks are taken from the file e.g. when reading from HTTP link
- Matroska: files with unknown block size were flagged as truncated
- MediaTrace: values with a \n were breaking the text report lines
- Some typos (RefFrames, SPF)