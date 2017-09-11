Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 17.10 beta 1

submitter: 2green, bron: Ubuntu

De ontwikkelaars achter de Linux-distributie Ubuntu en de verschillende smaken daarvan, zoals Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin en Xubuntu, hebben de eerste bètaversie uitgebracht van Artful Aardvark, die versienummer 17.10 zal krijgen. Op dit moment is er nog geen bèta-uitgave van Ubuntu zelf uitgebracht, maar de verschillende smaken kunnen wel al uitgeprobeerd worden. De bijbehorende aankondiging op de mailinglijst ziet er als volgt uit:

Artful Aardvark Beta 1 Released!

The first beta of the Artful Aardvark (to become 17.10) has now been released!

This milestone features images for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio and Xubuntu.

Pre-releases of the Artful Aardvark are *not* encouraged for anyone needing a stable system or anyone who is not comfortable running into occasional, even frequent breakage. They are, however, recommended for Ubuntu flavor developers and those who want to help in testing, reporting, and fixing bugs as we work towards getting this release ready.

Beta 1 includes a number of software updates that are ready for wider testing. This is still an early set of images, so you should expect some bugs.

While these Beta 1 images have been tested and work, except as noted in the release notes, Ubuntu developers are continuing to improve the Artful Aardvark. In particular, once newer daily images are available, system installation bugs identified in the Beta 1 installer should be verified against the current daily image before being reported in Launchpad. Using an obsolete image to re-report bugs that have already been fixed wastes your time and the time of developers who are busy trying to make 17.10 the best Ubuntu release yet. Always ensure your system is up to date before reporting bugs.

Kubuntu:
Kubuntu is the KDE based flavor of Ubuntu. It uses the Plasma desktop and includes a wide selection of tools from the KDE project. The Kubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Kubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ArtfulAardvark/Beta1/Kubuntu

Lubuntu:
Lubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu based on LXDE and focused on providing a very lightweight distribution. The Lubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Lubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ArtfulAardvark/Beta1/Lubuntu

Ubuntu Budgie:
Ubuntu Budgie is a flavor of Ubuntu featuring the Budgie desktop environment. The Ubuntu Budgie 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Ubuntu Budgie 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ArtfulAardvark/Beta1/UbuntuBudgie

Ubuntu Kylin:
Ubuntu Kylin is a flavor of Ubuntu that is more suitable for Chinese users. The Ubuntu Kylin 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Ubuntu Kylin 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ArtfulAardvark/Beta1/UbuntuKylin

Ubuntu MATE:
Ubuntu MATE is a flavor of Ubuntu based on the MATE desktop environment for people who just want to get stuff done. The Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
https://ubuntu-mate.org/download/
More information about Ubuntu MATE 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://ubuntu-mate.org/blog/ubuntu-mate-artful-beta1/

Ubuntu Studio:
Ubuntu Studio is a flavor of Ubuntu configured for multimedia production. The Ubuntu Studio 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Ubuntu Studio 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/ArtfulAardvark/Beta1/UbuntuStudio

Xubuntu:
Xubuntu is a flavor of Ubuntu based on the Xfce desktop environment. The Xubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 images can be downloaded from:
http://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/releases/artful/beta-1/
More information about Xubuntu 17.10 Beta 1 can be found here:
https://wiki.xubuntu.org/releases/17.10/release-notes

If you're interested in following the changes as we further develop the Artful Aardvark, we suggest that you subscribe to the ubuntu-devel-announce list. This is a low-traffic list (a few posts a month or less) carrying announcements of approved specifications, policy changes, alpha releases, and other interesting events.
http://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-devel-announce

A big thank you to the developers and testers for their efforts to pull together this Beta release!

On behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team,
Martin Wimpress.
11 september 2017 16:35
Wellicht interessant om te vermelden is dat Ubuntu gaat overstappen van hun eigen desktopomgeving Unity naar de GNOME desktopomgeving, en dat 17.10 de eerste release is waarbij de hoofdversie dus met GNOME werkt en niet met Unity.

Dat betekent dus ook dat er geen aparte Ubuntu GNOME smaak meer is - dat wordt namelijk de "hoofdsmaak" van Ubuntu.

Aan Unity wordt niet verder ontwikkeld.

