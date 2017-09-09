Google heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 61 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. Versie 61 bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor JavaScript Modules en WebUSB en is de payment request-api nu ook beschikbaar in de desktop versie van de browser. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 61 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.