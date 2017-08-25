Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.84 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New:
Changes:
- Added web sources framework functions to check if output contains content via 'ifoutput' and 'ifnotoutput'.
- Added $distance(x,y) scripting function to compute edit distance between strings x and y.
- Added support for Nero-style MP4 chapters.
- Added Discogs cover-only tag source for search via Discogs Release ID.
- Added Discogs cover-only tag source for search via album name.
Fixed:
- Added ABSENT as synonym for MISSING in Filter and updated documentation. (#22766)
- Improved MP4 tagging compatibility.
- Updated Opus to version 1.2.1.
- Made cue sheet handling fully transparent so that it doesn't require artificially indexed filenames anymore.
- Extended Discogs tag source with fallback detection of secondary images if no primary image exists. (#22475)
- Modified dialog for adding cover-art from files to raise warning message if file doesn't exist.
- Added check to Discogs tag source if query gave any results which results in correct error message.
- Extended Discogs result list to current API maximum of 100 releases.
Languages updated:
- Renaming files did not update name in file list in all cases (since 2.83h). (#22810)
- Runtime error when clicking on tag sources toolbar button and last used tag source was removed.
- Runtime error if Discogs cover-only tag source returned no results (since 2.83a).
- Dot and underscore characters where percent-encoded when querying Discogs which resulted in HTTP 401 error.
- Reading system-encoded WAV RIFF INFO sub chunks did result in data truncation in case special characters were involved. (#22742)
- Directory field at Tag Panel didn't use correct case for directory names when entered with incorrect casing. (#22043)
- Installer didn't consider user input for startmenu folder when updating. (#22479)
- Format strings for converter 'Filename - Filename' showed UTF-8 encoded data if special characters were involved.
- Error message when writing tags to larger files in some cases (since 2.83f). (#22754)
- Added reading of non-iTunes custom MP4 tags. (#22695)
- Attempting to write tags to larger files that are locked by other processes left only temporary file in some cases. (#22734)
- Runtime error when using Mp3tag on computers with older CPUs (e.g, Pentium III, Athlon XP, ...) (since 2.83c).
- Manually rearranging files in file list resulted in unexpected behaviour when renaming files (since 2.83c). (#22663)
- Extended documentation of web sources framwork function 'MoveLine'. (#22654)
- Wav files with invalid ID3Helper data at end of file were not read.
- Bulgarian
- Catalan
- Czech
- Italian
- Japanese
- Polish
- Slovak