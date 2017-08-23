Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Gitlab 9.5.0

GitLab logo (75 pix)GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.5 uitgebracht, met de volgende veranderingen:

GitLab 9.5 Released with GPG Commit Verification and Project Templates

Everything we do at GitLab, from our integrated product to our monthly releases, is centered on the goal of helping development teams reduce time to value. With each release, we want to help you do more in less time, while also providing an intuitive and user-friendly experience in our product. GitLab 9.5 takes a big step in furthering this goal. This release features improvements to our navigation, new project templates with pre-configured CI, and new automation features for CI and performance monitoring that will save you time and effort.

This will be the last 9.x release, as we're preparing to release GitLab 10.0 on September 22nd! Nonetheless, we're shipping some great new features to round off our 9.x releases:

To help improve your experience navigating GitLab, we've updated the new navigation, streamlining the UI and reducing the number of clicks it takes to move through your GitLab instance. With the newly added icons and subnav on hover, it's easier and faster than ever to explore GitLab.

Getting started on a new project just got faster. In GitLab 9.5, we've introduced Project Templates, which allow you to quickly create a new project that has CI pre-configured.

Continuing on our mission to save you time, we've made it possible for GitLab to automatically retry failed jobs ran with GitLab CI/CD. Now, you don't have to worry about losing time going back to your project's pipelines just to hit retry on a failed job.

GitLab 9.5 also brings improvements to the latter part of the development lifecycle. With the addition of Automatic Monitoring for Auto Deployed applications we've made it easier for you to collect response and system metrics from your apps.

Versienummer 9.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website GitLab
Download https://about.gitlab.com/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
