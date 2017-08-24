Versie 10.4.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. Sinds versie 10.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

MailStore Home 10.1.4 Added support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 update (Exchange Server 15.20). MailStore Home 10.1.2 Fixed MailStore Home recovery utility not working.

Fixed Advanced search ignores selected folder. MailStore Home 10.1 New Autodetect "Sent Items" folder in IMAP mailboxes.

"Search here..." item in folder context menu allows to quickly start an advanced search on selected folder. Improved Support for multiple IMAP sent item folders.

Search: Allow searching different strings in different parts of the email and add keywords for searching only in body or attachments. Major rework of search documentation.

Add search modifiers "Older/Newer than (range)", "Older/Newer than (date)", "Not Older/Not Newer than (range)", and "Not Older/Not Newer than (date)" in advanced search.

Removed default search index restriction of 10000 tokens (words) per object.

Increase default keep duration of profile and job results to 90 days for new installations.

Select IMAP-TLS or POP3-TLS as default in new profiles.

Workaround for handling emails with incorrect character encoding identifier (e.g. utf8, cp1252, or CP-850).

Further improvement of protecting user passwords inside and outside of the application, for instance by using the Windows Credential Store.

Installation path of new installations now contains "MailStore" instead of the companied former name "deepinvent". Fixed MailStore Home Portable Updater installs regular MailStore Home version when updating from 10 or 10.0.1.

Inconsistent error level when profiles are cancelled.

Debug log contains misleading UID information when archiving IMAP mailboxes.

MIME preamble is never shown nor exported.

CRAM-MD5 authentication is visible in debug log.

Incorrect text in Administration.

Various minor bug fixes und improvements.