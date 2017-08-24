Versie 10.4.1 is uitgekomen van MailStore Home. Met dit programma, dat gratis is voor thuisgebruik, kan een back-up worden gemaakt van alle e-mails. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor pop3- en imap-accounts, de Microsoft-programma's Outlook Express tot en met Outlook 2016, Mozilla Thunderbird, accounts op Exchange, Kerio Connect en MDaemon, onlineaccounts zoals Gmail en mailbox-bestanden, die bijvoorbeeld door Eudora worden gebruikt. Sinds versie 10.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
MailStore Home 10.1.4
MailStore Home 10.1.2
- Added support for the latest Microsoft Office 365 update (Exchange Server 15.20).
- Fixed MailStore Home recovery utility not working.
- Fixed Advanced search ignores selected folder.
MailStore Home 10.1New
Improved
- Autodetect "Sent Items" folder in IMAP mailboxes.
- "Search here..." item in folder context menu allows to quickly start an advanced search on selected folder.
Fixed
- Support for multiple IMAP sent item folders.
- Search: Allow searching different strings in different parts of the email and add keywords for searching only in body or attachments. Major rework of search documentation.
- Add search modifiers "Older/Newer than (range)", "Older/Newer than (date)", "Not Older/Not Newer than (range)", and "Not Older/Not Newer than (date)" in advanced search.
- Removed default search index restriction of 10000 tokens (words) per object.
- Increase default keep duration of profile and job results to 90 days for new installations.
- Select IMAP-TLS or POP3-TLS as default in new profiles.
- Workaround for handling emails with incorrect character encoding identifier (e.g. utf8, cp1252, or CP-850).
- Further improvement of protecting user passwords inside and outside of the application, for instance by using the Windows Credential Store.
- Installation path of new installations now contains "MailStore" instead of the companied former name "deepinvent".
- MailStore Home Portable Updater installs regular MailStore Home version when updating from 10 or 10.0.1.
- Inconsistent error level when profiles are cancelled.
- Debug log contains misleading UID information when archiving IMAP mailboxes.
- MIME preamble is never shown nor exported.
- CRAM-MD5 authentication is visible in debug log.
- Incorrect text in Administration.
- Various minor bug fixes und improvements.