De release candidate van versie 2.2.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes since 2.1.0
Bugfixes since 2.1.0
- Direct Unpack: Jobs will start unpacking during the download, reduces
- post-processing time but requires capable hard drive. Only works for jobs that
- do not need repair. Will be enabled if your incomplete folder-speed > 40MB/s
- Reduced memory usage, especially with larger queues
- Graphical overview of server-usage on Servers page
- Notifications can now be limited to certain Categories
- Removed 5 second delay between fetching URLs
- Each item in the Queue and File list now has Move to Top/Bottom buttons
- Add option to only tag a duplicate job without pausing or removing it
- New option "History Retention" to automatically purge jobs from History
- Jobs outside server retention are processed faster
- Obfuscated filenames are renamed during downloading, if possible
- Add "Retry All Failed" button to Glitter
- Smoother animations in Firefox (disabled previously due to FF high-CPU usage)
- Show missing articles in MB instead of number of articles
- Correct value in "Speed" Extra History Column
- Remove video and audio rating icons from Queue
- Show vote buttons instead of video and audio rating buttons in History
- If enable_par_cleanup is disabled all par2 files be downloaded
- If enabled, replace dots in filenames also when there are spaces already
- Update GNTP bindings to 1.0.3
- max_art_opt and replace_illegal moved from Switches to Specials
- Removed Specials par2_multicore and allow_streaming
- Windows: Full unicode support when calling repair and unpack
- Windows: Move enable_MultiPar to Specials
- Windows: Better indication of verification process before and after repair
- Windows: MultiPar verification of a job is skipped after blocks are fetched
- Windows & macOS: removed par2cmdline in favor of par2tbb/MultiPar
Translations
- Shutdown/suspend did not work on some Linux systems
- Deleting a job could result in write errors
- Display warning if "Extra par2 parameters" turn out to be wrong
- RSS URLs with commas in the URL were broken
- Fixed some "Saving failed" errors
- Fixed crashing URLGrabber
- Jobs with renamed files are now correctly handled when using Retry
- Disk-space readings could be updated incorrectly
- Correct redirect after enabling HTTPS in the Config
- Fix race-condition in Post-processing
- History would not always show latest changes
- Convert HTML in error messages
- Fixed unicode error during Sorting
- Wizard was always accessible, even with username and password set
- Not all texts were shown in the selected Language
- Catch "error 0" when using HTTPS on some Linux platforms
- Improve zeroconf/bonjour by sending HTTPS setting and auto-discover of IP
- Windows: Fix error in MultiPar-code when first par2-file was damaged
- macOS: Catch "Protocol wrong type for socket" errors
- Added Hebrew translation by ION IL, many other languages updated.