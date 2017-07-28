De veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.
In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd.
The following items were fixed and/or added:
- VMM: reset the TSC on VM reset to work around a Windows bug (bug #16643)
- Audio: fixed memory leak when enabled with VRDP connections (5.1.24 regression; bug #16928)
- Audio: fixed creation of too many sound sinks on Linux hosts when using the PulseAudio backend (bug #16938)
- Audio: implemented record gain registers for AC'97 emulation; those are needed for newer Ubuntu guests which rely on those when controlling gain and muting the recording (capturing) levels
- Storage: fixed hang when using the emulated NVMe controller with the SPDK (bug #16945)
- Mouse: double click was not working with a precision touchpad (bug #14632)
- Linux hosts: properly bring up host-only network interfaces with iproute (5.1.24 regression; bug #16911)
- Linux hosts: provide Python 3 libraries for deb/rpm packages
- Windows hosts: make it possible to use host-only networking without having bridged networking installed
- Windows guests: fixed automatic logons for Vista and newer Windows guests (5.1.24 regression; bug #16921)