Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VirtualBox 5.1.26

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Oracle

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) De veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: reset the TSC on VM reset to work around a Windows bug (bug #16643)
  • Audio: fixed memory leak when enabled with VRDP connections (5.1.24 regression; bug #16928)
  • Audio: fixed creation of too many sound sinks on Linux hosts when using the PulseAudio backend (bug #16938)
  • Audio: implemented record gain registers for AC'97 emulation; those are needed for newer Ubuntu guests which rely on those when controlling gain and muting the recording (capturing) levels
  • Storage: fixed hang when using the emulated NVMe controller with the SPDK (bug #16945)
  • Mouse: double click was not working with a precision touchpad (bug #14632)
  • Linux hosts: properly bring up host-only network interfaces with iproute (5.1.24 regression; bug #16911)
  • Linux hosts: provide Python 3 libraries for deb/rpm packages
  • Windows hosts: make it possible to use host-only networking without having bridged networking installed
  • Windows guests: fixed automatic logons for Vista and newer Windows guests (5.1.24 regression; bug #16921)

Versienummer 5.1.26
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

VirtualBox geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

Reactiefilter:-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 Blommie01
28 juli 2017 13:04
Het blijft een fantastische tool.

Ik ga alles maar weer eens updaten.
Reageer
+1 xKingx
28 juli 2017 13:14
Heeft iemand het ooit voor elkaar gekregen om Windows 10 als guest te draaien in seamless mode? Ook met deze nieuwe versie werkt het niet lekker.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*