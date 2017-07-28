Een nieuwe update voor versie 3.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In versie 3.0 is er weinig aan het uiterlijk van het programma veranderd. Wel is er een geheel vernieuwde contentserver en is er ondersteuning voor schermen met een hoge resolutie. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Server: Add a new 'custom' mode for the book list, where you can specify exactly what metadata fields are displayed, via a template (see Preferences->Sharing over the net->Book list template).

Speed up HTML parsing by an order of magnitude, by switching from html5lib to html5-parser.

Add support for touch screens to the main calibre book list. You can now flick to scroll, tap to select and double-tap to view books.

Server: Add an option to ban IP addresses if there are too many failed login attempts.

calibre-debug: Change the --explode-book action to only create the exploded directory and not rebuild the file. Add a new --implode-book action to rebuild the file, separately.

Book details panel: Add Manage authors/series/tags/etc. to the menu when right clicking on the item.

Kobo driver: Update for new firmware. Bug fixes PDF Output: Fix a regression in 2.82 that caused conversion of comics to PDF files to have successive images become smaller and smaller in some circumstances. Closes tickets: 1706814.

PDF Output: Fix a regression in 2.83 that caused occasional blank pages at the end of chapters when using headers/footers. Closes tickets: 1706484.

Get books: Update store plugins for ebook.nl and the various amazon websites

Edit book: Hide editor toolbars if they are empty. Closes tickets: 1706343.

Server: Fix failed login attempts using digest auth not being logged to the main log

Quickview: for non-text fields, sort on native values instead of text.

Fix hidden search bar state not being restored on calibre restart. Closes tickets: 1705916.

Fix option to not save cover separately when using Save to disk not working. Closes tickets: 1704925.

Server: Fix an error on browsers that do not support blob storage in IndexedDB. Closes tickets: 1704912.

Comic input: Fix a bug in the normalize image filter that caused a crash when converting comics that contain a page with only a single color. Closes tickets: 1704778.

Edit Book: Handle non-normalized unicode characters in file names better. Closes tickets: 1704225. Improved news sources Mediapart

New Yorker

Boston Globe

Private Eye