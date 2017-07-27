Oracle heeft voor de tweede keer in korte tijd een update voor versie 8 van zowel de developmentkit als de runtime-environment van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Naast de versie voor gewone computers is de update ook verkrijgbaar voor embedded systemen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Bug Fixes
security-libs/javax.net.ssljava.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry() now always returns the ZipEntry instance with a / ended entry name for directory entry
The java.util.zip.ZipEntry API doc specifies "A directory entry is defined to be one whose name ends with a /". However, in previous JDK releases, java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry(String entryName) may return a ZipEntry instance with an entry name that does not end with / for an existing zip directory entry when
- the passed in argument entryName does not end with a /, and
- there is a matching zip directory entry with name entryName + / in the zip file.
With this release, the name of the ZipEntry instance returned from java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry() always ends with / for any zip directory entry.
To revert to the previous behavior, set the system property jdk.util.zip.ensureTrailingSlash to "false".
This change was made in order to fix a regression introduced in JDK 8u141 when verifying signed JARs that has caused some WebStart applications to fail to load.See JDK-8184993
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Java SE Critical Patch Update Advisory. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u144 Bug Fixes page.