The java.util.zip.ZipEntry API doc specifies "A directory entry is defined to be one whose name ends with a /". However, in previous JDK releases, java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry(String entryName) may return a ZipEntry instance with an entry name that does not end with / for an existing zip directory entry when

the passed in argument entryName does not end with a / , and

does not end with a , and there is a matching zip directory entry with name entryName + / in the zip file.

With this release, the name of the ZipEntry instance returned from java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry() always ends with / for any zip directory entry.

To revert to the previous behavior, set the system property jdk.util.zip.ensureTrailingSlash to "false".



This change was made in order to fix a regression introduced in JDK 8u141 when verifying signed JARs that has caused some WebStart applications to fail to load.