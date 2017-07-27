Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Oracle Java 8 update 144

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Oracle

Java Oracle heeft voor de tweede keer in korte tijd een update voor versie 8 van zowel de developmentkit als de runtime-environment van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Naast de versie voor gewone computers is de update ook verkrijgbaar voor embedded systemen. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Bug Fixes
security-libs/javax.net.ssl
java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry() now always returns the ZipEntry instance with a / ended entry name for directory entry

The java.util.zip.ZipEntry API doc specifies "A directory entry is defined to be one whose name ends with a /". However, in previous JDK releases, java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry(String entryName) may return a ZipEntry instance with an entry name that does not end with / for an existing zip directory entry when

  • the passed in argument entryName does not end with a /, and
  • there is a matching zip directory entry with name entryName + / in the zip file.

With this release, the name of the ZipEntry instance returned from java.util.zip.ZipFile.getEntry() always ends with / for any zip directory entry.

To revert to the previous behavior, set the system property jdk.util.zip.ensureTrailingSlash to "false".

This change was made in order to fix a regression introduced in JDK 8u141 when verifying signed JARs that has caused some WebStart applications to fail to load.


This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Java SE Critical Patch Update Advisory. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u144 Bug Fixes page.

Versienummer 8 update 144
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Java, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.java.com/en/download/win10.jsp
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Oracle Java geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities Oracle
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*