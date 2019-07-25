Oracle heeft versies 12.0.2, 11.0.4, en 8 versie 221 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Oracle brengt sinds versie 11.x alleen nog maar de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als de OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met
jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. De releasenotes van deze versies zien er als volgt uit:
Java™ SE Development Kit 12.0.2 (JDK 12.0.2)The full version string for this update release is 12.0.2+10 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 12.0.2.
IANA Data 2018i
JDK 12.0.2 contains IANA time zone data version 2018i. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Oracle JDK Expiration Date
The JDK expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JDK (version 12.0.2) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for October 15, 2019.
Removed Features and Options
Other notes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two DocuSign Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two Comodo Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of T-Systems Deutsche Telekom Root CA 2 Certificate
Bug Fixes
- install ➜ Java Access Bridge Installation Workaround
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update.
Java™ SE Development Kit 11.0.4 (JDK 11.0.4)The full version string for this update release is 11.0.4+10 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.4.
IANA Data 2018i
JDK 11.0.4 contains IANA time zone data version 2018i. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Oracle JDK Expiration Date
The JDK expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JDK (version 11.0.4) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for October 15, 2019.
New Features
Removed Features and Options
- hotspot/runtime ➜ HotSpot Windows OS Detection Correctly Identifies Windows Server 2019
Other notes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two DocuSign Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two Comodo Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of T-Systems Deutsche Telekom Root CA 2 Certificate
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of GTE CyberTrust Global Root
Bug Fixes
- security-libs/javax.crypto ➜ System Property to Switch Between Implementations of ECC
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 11.0.4 Bug Fixes page.
Java™ SE Development Kit 8, Update 221 (JDK 8u221)The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_221-b11 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u221.
IANA Data 2018i
JDK 8u221 contains IANA time zone data version 2018i. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
JRE Expiration Date
The JRE expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JRE (version 8u221) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for October 15, 2019.
For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u221) on November 15, 2019. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see JRE Expiration Date.
New Features
Removed Features and Options
- hotspot/runtime ➜ HotSpot Windows OS Detection Correctly Identifies Windows Server 2019
Other notes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two DocuSign Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of Two Comodo Root CA Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Removal of T-Systems Deutsche Telekom Root CA 2 Certificate
Bug Fixes
- install ➜ Java Access Bridge Installation Workaround
- security-libs/javax.crypto ➜ System Property to Switch Between Implementations of ECC
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u221 Bug Fixes page.