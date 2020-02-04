Oracle heeft versies 13.0.2, 11.0.6, en 8u241 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Oracle brengt sinds versie 11.x alleen nog de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als de OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met
jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. De releasenotes van deze versies zien er als volgt uit:
Java™ SE Development Kit 13.0.2 (JDK 13.0.2)The full version string for this update release is 13.0.2+8 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 13.0.2.
IANA Data 2019c
JDK 13.0.2 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 13.0.2) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020.
Other notes
Bug Fixes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ New Checks on Trust Anchor Certificates
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Exact Match Required for Trusted TLS Server Certificate
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Added LuxTrust Global Root 2 Certificate
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Added 4 Amazon Root CA Certificates
- core-libs/java.rmi ➜ Improve Registry support
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 13.0.2 Bug Fixes page.
- core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling
Java™ SE Development Kit 11.0.6 (JDK 11.0.6)The full version string for this update release is 11.0.6+8 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.6.
JDK 11.0.6 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 11.0.6) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020.
New Features
Other notes
- security-libs/javax.security ➜ Allow SASL Mechanisms to Be Restricted
- security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ SunPKCS11 Provider Upgraded with Support for PKCS#11 v2.40
Bug Fixes
- hotspot/compiler ➜ Turn off AOT by Default and Change Related Flags to Experimental
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 11.0.6 Bug Fixes page.
- security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ Memory Growth Issue in SunPKCS11 Fixed
- core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling
Java™ SE Development Kit 8, Update 241 (JDK 8u241)The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_241-b07 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u241.
JDK 8u241 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 8u241) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020.
New Features
Other notes
- security-libs/javax.security ➜ Allow SASL Mechanisms to Be Restricted
- security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ SunPKCS11 Provider Upgraded with Support for PKCS#11 v2.40
Bug Fixes
- core-libs/java.rmi ➜ Improve Registry Support
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u241 Bug Fixes page.
- client-libs/2d ➜ Support for OpenType CFF Fonts
- core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling