Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Oracle Java 13.0.2 / 11.0.6 / 8u241

JavaOracle heeft versies 13.0.2, 11.0.6, en 8u241 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Oracle brengt sinds versie 11.x alleen nog de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als de OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. De releasenotes van deze versies zien er als volgt uit:

Java™ SE Development Kit 13.0.2 (JDK 13.0.2)

The full version string for this update release is 13.0.2+8 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 13.0.2.

IANA Data 2019c
JDK 13.0.2 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.

Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 13.0.2) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020.

Other notes
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ New Checks on Trust Anchor Certificates
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Exact Match Required for Trusted TLS Server Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added LuxTrust Global Root 2 Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added 4 Amazon Root CA Certificates
  • core-libs/java.rmi ➜ Improve Registry support
Bug Fixes
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
  • core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 13.0.2 Bug Fixes page.

Java™ SE Development Kit 11.0.6 (JDK 11.0.6)

The full version string for this update release is 11.0.6+8 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.6.

IANA Data 2019c
JDK 11.0.6 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.

Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 11.0.6) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020.

New Features
  • security-libs/javax.security ➜ Allow SASL Mechanisms to Be Restricted
  • security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ SunPKCS11 Provider Upgraded with Support for PKCS#11 v2.40
Other notes
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ New Checks on Trust Anchor Certificates
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Exact Match Required for Trusted TLS Server Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added LuxTrust Global Root 2 Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added 4 Amazon Root CA Certificates
  • hotspot/compiler ➜ Turn off AOT by Default and Change Related Flags to Experimental
Bug Fixes
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
  • security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ Memory Growth Issue in SunPKCS11 Fixed
  • core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 11.0.6 Bug Fixes page.

Java™ SE Development Kit 8, Update 241 (JDK 8u241)

The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_241-b07 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u241.

IANA Data 2019c
JDK 8u241 contains IANA time zone data version 2019c. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.

Keeping the JDK up to Date
Oracle recommends that the JDK is updated with each Critical Patch Update (CPU). In order to determine if a release is the latest, the following Security Baseline page can be used to determine which is the latest version for each release family. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. It is not recommended that this JDK (version 8u241) be used after the next critical patch update scheduled for April 14, 2020. Java SE Subscription customers managing JRE updates/installs for large number of desktops should consider using Java Advanced Management Console (AMC). For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u241) on May 14, 2020. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see 23.1.2 JRE Expiration Date in the Java Platform, Standard Edition Deployment Guide.

New Features
  • security-libs/javax.security ➜ Allow SASL Mechanisms to Be Restricted
  • security-libs/javax.crypto:pkcs11 ➜ SunPKCS11 Provider Upgraded with Support for PKCS#11 v2.40
Other notes
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ New Checks on Trust Anchor Certificates
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Exact Match Required for Trusted TLS Server Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added LuxTrust Global Root 2 Certificate
  • security-libs/java.security ➜ Added 4 Amazon Root CA Certificates
  • core-libs/java.rmi ➜ Improve Registry Support
Bug Fixes
The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:
  • client-libs/2d ➜ Support for OpenType CFF Fonts
  • core-libs/java.io:serialization ➜ Better Serial Filter Handling
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u241 Bug Fixes page.
Versienummer 13.0.2 / 11.0.6 / 8u241
Releasestatus Final
Website Oracle
Download https://www.oracle.com/technetwork/java/javase/downloads/index.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 04-02-2020 08:4811

04-02-2020 • 08:48

11 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Oracle

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Oracle Java

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

System en netwerk utilities Oracle

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+16+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1YoMarK
4 februari 2020 09:49
Ik dacht dat de support op versie 8.x zou stoppen(en je dus ivm o.a. security issues geforceerd werd naar b.v. 11), en dat je voor die versies eigenlijk zou moeten gaan betalen voor commercieel gebruik. Wij gebruiken de JRE ook op clients ivm een paar (oude)applicaties.

Het plan was eigenlijk om over te stappen op een "Open" variant, maar zolang 8 nog onderhouden blijft is die noodzaak er niet echt.

Weet iemand toevallig hoe dit zit?

[Reactie gewijzigd door YoMarK op 4 februari 2020 09:50]

Reageer
+1maartsen
@YoMarK4 februari 2020 09:57
JDK8 blijft nog wel een tijdje supported (september 2023). Dus dat is geen probleem. De license van Oracle daarin tegen wel :-(

Daarnaast geldt de wijzing van de Oracle license pas met de nieuwere JDK/JRE's. Dus een oude versie kan je zonder problemen blijven draaien. En zolang je geen Java Web Applets gebruikt, kan dat volgens mij ook niet zo veel kwaad.

Zelf ontwikkel ik nu met Adapt OpenJDK en aangezien Oracle ook vanuit OpenJDK zijn packages bouwt, zou een Adapt JRE de Oracle JRE zo kunnen vervangen. Kwestie van testen:
https://github.com/AdoptO...dows_hotspot_8u242b08.msi

[Reactie gewijzigd door maartsen op 4 februari 2020 10:00]

Reageer
0gimbal
@YoMarK4 februari 2020 10:06
Je hebt nog dit jaar om een overstap te maken. Natuurlijk is de noodzaak er wel, overstappen kan best veel tijd en moeite kosten. Dat ga je toch niet tot het laatste moment bewaren.
Reageer
0Ravefiend
@YoMarK4 februari 2020 10:07
Voor wat betreft ondersteuning adviseer ik je om even de roadmap er bij te nemen (Updated January 15, 2020):
https://www.oracle.com/te...a-se-support-roadmap.html

Zoals het er nu voor staat voor Java SE 8:
  • Premier Support Until: March 2022
  • Extended Support Until: December 2030
Disclaimer: * Ravefiend werkt voor Oracle.
Reageer
0Indir
4 februari 2020 09:02
Iemand nog goede alternatieven voor zowel Oracle JDK als de OpenJDK?

Wat zijn trouwens de allerlaatste uitgebrachte versies van Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE)? Sinds ze bij Oracle een paywall hebben opgetuigd heb ik lang geen downloads verricht daar.
Reageer
+1The Zep Man
@Indir4 februari 2020 09:14
Wat zijn trouwens de allerlaatste uitgebrachte versies van Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE)? Sinds ze bij Oracle een paywall hebben opgetuigd heb ik lang geen downloads verricht daar.
Paywall? De nieuwste Java versies zijn gewoon nog gratis te downloaden. Zie bijvoorbeeld hier. Bovenaan:
Recommended Version 8 Update 241
Server JRE kan je hier gratis ophalen. Je moet alleen een gratis account aanmaken.

Verder biedt elke populaire Linux distributie wel de optie om JRE te installeren via de package manager, zodat je hier nooit naar om hoeft te kijken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 4 februari 2020 09:15]

Reageer
+1maartsen
@The Zep Man4 februari 2020 09:52
Eeuh, nee. Want voor commercieel gebruik (lees op je werk), moet je dus gewoon een license betalen. Als je je eerste link opent, staat dat in het geel bovenaan.
Reageer
+1maartsen
@Indir4 februari 2020 09:13
Er zijn er best veel als je gaat zoeken.Zelf gebruik ik de Adapt OpenJDK. Deze wordt gedragen door IBM.
Reageer
0raugustinus
@maartsen4 februari 2020 10:02
Check Adopt OpenJDK!
Ik gebruik zowel java 11 als 8 van deze implementatie professioneel.
Reageer
+1zalazar
@Indir4 februari 2020 09:45
Commercieel kun je de Oracle JDK beter links laten liggen.
Voor elk gebruik is namelijk een licentie nodig en dit loopt al gauw in de duizenden Euro's en veel meer.
De hier genoemde Adapt en Red Hat OpenJDK's zijn prima.
Ik heb zelf goede ervaringen met die van Red Hat.
Reageer
0gimbal
@Indir4 februari 2020 10:15
Maar waar zou je Java voor nodig hebben? In moderne versies van Java is er geen separate JRE meer, dat was niet meer nodig sinds applets en webstart zijn afgestoten.

Als een stuk client software Java nodig heeft dan is de moderne werkwijze om een minimale Java package te genereren en bundelen met behulp van de JLink tool.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True