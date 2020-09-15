Oracle heeft versie 15 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Oracle brengt sinds versie 11 alleen nog de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als de OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. De releasenotes van deze versie ziet er als volgt uit:

These notes describe important changes, enhancements, removed APIs and features, deprecated APIs and features, and other information about JDK 15 and Java SE 15. In some cases, the descriptions provide links to additional detailed information about an issue or a change. This page does not duplicate the descriptions provided by the Java SE 15 ( JSR 390) Platform Specification, which provides informative background for all specification changes and might also include the identification of removed or deprecated APIs and features not described here. The Java SE 15 ( JSR 390) specification provides links to:

Annex 1: The complete Java SE 15 API Specification.

The complete Java SE 15 API Specification. Annex 2: An annotated API specification showing the exact differences relative to Java SE 15. Informative background for these changes may be found in the list of approved Change Specification Requests for this release.

An annotated API specification showing the exact differences relative to Java SE 15. Informative background for these changes may be found in the list of approved Change Specification Requests for this release. Annex 3: Java SE 15 Editions of The Java Language Specification and The Java Virtual Machine Specification. . The Java SE 15 Editions contain all corrections and clarifications made since the Java SE 14 Editions, as well as additions for new features.

You should be aware of the content in that document as well as the items described in this page.

The descriptions on this Release Note page also identify potential compatibility issues that you might encounter when migrating to JDK 15. The Kinds of Compatibility page on the OpenJDK wiki identifies three types of potential compatibility issues for Java programs used in these descriptions:

Source: Source compatibility preserves the ability to compile existing source code without error.

Source compatibility preserves the ability to compile existing source code without error. Binary: Binary compatibility is defined in The Java Language Specification as preserving the ability to link existing class files without error.

Binary compatibility is defined in The Java Language Specification as preserving the ability to link existing class files without error. Behavioral: Behavioral compatibility includes the semantics of the code that is executed at runtime.

See CSRs Approved for JDK 15 for the list of CSRs closed in JDK 15 and the Compatibility & Specification Review (CSR) page on the OpenJDK wiki for general information about compatibility.

JDK 15 contains IANA time zone data version 2020a. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.