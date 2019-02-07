Oracle heeft al weer even geleden versie 11.0.2 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht, die ook het label LTS heeft meegekregen. Vanaf deze versie brengt Oracle alleen nog maar de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. Ook heeft Oracle Java 8 update 202 en 201 uitgebracht. De releasenotes van deze versies zien er als volgt uit:

Java SE Development Kit 11.0.2 (JDK 11.0.2)

The full version string for this update release is 11.0.2+9 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.2.



IANA Data 2018g

JDK 11.0.2 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.



Security Baselines

The security baselines for the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) at the time of the release of JDK 11.0.2 are specified in the following table:

JRE Family Version JRE Security Baseline 11 11.0.2+9 10 10.0.99 9 9.0.99 8 1.8.0_201-b09 7 1.7.0_211-b07 6 1.6.0_221 Oracle JDK Expiration Date

The JDK expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JDK (version 11.0.2) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for April 16, 2019.



Changes security-libs/javax.net.ssl ➜ TLS anon and NULL Cipher Suites are Disabled

hotspot/runtime ➜ Linux Native Code Checks Bug Fixes

This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update.



Java SE Development Kit 8, Update 202 (JDK 8u202)

The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_202-b08 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u202.



IANA Data 2018g

JDK 8u202 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.



Security Baselines

The security baselines for the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) at the time of the release of JDK 8u202 are specified in the following table:

JRE Family Version JRE Security Baseline 8 1.8.0_201-b09 7 1.7.0_211-b07 6 1.6.0_221 JRE Expiration Date

The JRE expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Third Party Bulletin. This JRE (version 8u202) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for April 16, 2019.



For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u202) on May 16, 2019. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see JRE Expiration Date.



Changes

client-libs ➜ GTK3 Supported on Linux



Bug Fixes

The following are some of the notable bug fixes included in this release:

deploy/webstart ➜ Changes in Update Process of Java Web Start Cached Objects

This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update.



Java SE Development Kit 8, Update 201 (JDK 8u201)

The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_201-b09 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u201.



IANA Data 2018g

JDK 8u201 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.



Security Baselines

The security baselines for the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) at the time of the release of JDK 8u201 are specified in the following table:

JRE Family Version JRE Security Baseline 8 1.8.0_201-b09 7 1.7.0_211-b07 6 1.6.0_221 JRE Expiration Date

The JRE expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JRE (version 8u201) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for April 16, 2019.



For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u201) on May 16, 2019. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see JRE Expiration Date.



Changes security-libs/javax.net.ssl ➜ TLS anon and NULL Cipher Suites are Disabled

security-libs/java.security ➜ jarsigner Prints When a timestamp Will Expire

hotspot/runtime ➜ Linux Native Code Checks Bug Fixes

This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update.