Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Welcome to the January 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates: