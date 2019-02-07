Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:
January 2019 (version 1.31)
Welcome to the January 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- No reload on extension install - No interruptions when you install new extensions.
- Tree UI improvements - Improved Explorer navigation and filtering, horizontal scrolling.
- Main menu updates - Redesigned Go actions menu, Edit menu Cut command.
- Multiline Problems output - See full multiline issue details in the Problems panel.
- Find All References history - Quickly rerun previous reference searches.
- Semantic selection for HTML, CSS, and JSON - Expand/shrink selection based on language semantics.
- Integrated Terminal reflow support - Terminal text automatically reflows as panel width changes.
- Command-based user input variables - Custom user input for task and debug configuration.
- Updated Extension API documentation - Completely rewritten with extension guides.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:
- Workbench - Zen Mode hides line numbers, new Screencast mode shows keystrokes.
- Editor - Smart selection improvements, tune Reference CodeLens location.
- Integrated Terminal - ConPTY support on Windows, Find improvements.
- Extension Authoring - Extensions change event, open resource in a browser action.