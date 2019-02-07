Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.31.0

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.31 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

January 2019 (version 1.31)

Welcome to the January 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of significant updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

The release notes are arranged in the following sections related to VS Code focus areas. Here are some further updates:

  • Workbench - Zen Mode hides line numbers, new Screencast mode shows keystrokes.
  • Editor - Smart selection improvements, tune Reference CodeLens location.
  • Integrated Terminal - ConPTY support on Windows, Find improvements.
  • Extension Authoring - Extensions change event, open resource in a browser action.

Versienummer 1.31.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL
Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

