Oracle heeft versies 12.0.1, 11.0.3, en 8 versie 212 / 211 van Java Standard Edition uitgebracht. Oracle brengt sinds versie 11.x alleen nog maar de Java SE Development Kit (JDK) uit, in zowel de Oracle JDK- als OpenJDK-smaak, waarbij de laatste onder de gpl-licentie wordt aangeboden. Er worden geen Java Runtime Environment (JRE) en Server Java Runtime Environment (Server JRE) meer uitgebracht. Wel is het mogelijk om met
jlink een kleinere runtime samen te stellen. De releasenotes van deze versies zien er als volgt uit:
Java SE Development Kit 12.0.1 (JDK 12.0.1)
The full version string for this update release is 12.0.1+12 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 12.0.1.
IANA Data 2018g
JDK 12.0.1 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Oracle JDK Expiration Date
The JDK expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JDK (version 12.0.1) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for July 16, 2019.
Changes
Bug Fixes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Added GlobalSign R6 Root Certificate
- core-libs/java.time ➜ New Japanese Era Name Reiwa
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 12.0.1 Bug Fixes page.
Java SE Development Kit 11.0.3 (JDK 11.0.3)
The full version string for this update release is 11.0.3+12 (where "+" means "build"). The version number is 11.0.3.
IANA Data 2018g
JDK 11.0.3 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
Oracle JDK Expiration Date
The JDK expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JDK (version 11.0.3) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for July 16, 2019.
New Features
Changes
- core-libs/java.util:i18n ➜ Square Character Support for Japanese New Era
Bug Fixes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Added GlobalSign R6 Root Certificate
- security-libs/javax.net.ssl ➜ Distrust TLS Server Certificates Anchored by Symantec Root CAs
- core-libs/java.time ➜ New Japanese Era Name Reiwa
- core-libs/java.time ➜ Support New Japanese Era in java.time.chrono.JapaneseEra
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 11.0.3 Bug Fixes page.
Java SE Development Kit 8, Update 212 (JDK 8u212)
The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_212-b10 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u212.
IANA Data 2018g
JDK 8u212 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
JRE Expiration Date
The JRE expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Third Party Bulletin. This JRE (version 8u212) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for July 16, 2019. For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u212) on August 16, 2019. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see JRE Expiration Date.
Bug Fixes
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u212 Bug Fixes page.
Java SE Development Kit 8, Update 211 (JDK 8u211)
The full version string for this update release is 1.8.0_211-b12 (where "b" means "build"). The version number is 8u211.
IANA Data 2018g
JDK 8u211 contains IANA time zone data version 2018g. For more information, refer to Timezone Data Versions in the JRE Software.
JRE Expiration Date
The JRE expires whenever a new release with security vulnerability fixes becomes available. Critical patch updates, which contain security vulnerability fixes, are announced one year in advance on Critical Patch Updates, Security Alerts and Bulletins. This JRE (version 8u211) will expire with the release of the next critical patch update scheduled for July 16, 2019. For systems unable to reach the Oracle Servers, a secondary mechanism expires this JRE (version 8u211) on August 16, 2019. After either condition is met (new release becoming available or expiration date reached), the JRE will provide additional warnings and reminders to users to update to the newer version. For more information, see JRE Expiration Date.
New Features
Known Issues
- core-libs/java.util:i18n ➜ Square Character Support for Japanese New Era
- core-libs/java.lang ➜ Added 5 Currency Code Points to Java SE 8uX
Changes
- hotspot/compiler ➜ Possible Performance Regression in JDK 8 Updates 202, 211, and 212
Bug Fixes
- security-libs/java.security ➜ Added GlobalSign R6 Root Certificate
- security-libs/javax.net.ssl ➜ Distrust TLS Server Certificates Anchored by Symantec Root CAs
- core-libs/java.time ➜ New Japanese Era Name Reiwa
- core-libs/java.util:i18n ➜ Japanese New Era Implementation
- core-libs/java.time ➜ Support New Japanese Era in java.time.chrono.JapaneseEra
This release also contains fixes for security vulnerabilities described in the Oracle Critical Patch Update. For a more complete list of the bug fixes included in this release, see the JDK 8u211 Bug Fixes page.