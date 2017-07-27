Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 12.0.81460

Door , 0 reacties, bron: TeamViewer

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Er is een update voor versie 12 van TeamViewer uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS en Android. Met versie 12 is het onder meer mogelijk om apparaten met Windows Phone erop te beheren, kunnen bestanden via OneDrive voor Business met de andere kant worden gedeeld en gaat de bestandsoverdracht een stuk sneller. Sinds versie 12.0.78313 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.0.80984
  • Now modernized user interface for File Transfer
  • Improved and simplified "Eco mode" workflow: Now it is possible to start the Host app and connect to the device with enabled “Eco mode” with only one step
  • Fixed a bug that caused connection tab labels to be displayed mirrored in operating systems with right-to-left language
  • Fixed a bug that caused connection tab labels to have a light blue background color in minor cases
  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to select existing IDs in the Remote Control Partner ID field with arrow down key
  • Fixed a bug where it was not possible to make the correct language input in Remote control chat if the partnerside changed the language
  • Fixed a bug where an unmute microphone error message at the start of a remote control connection occurred
  • Fixed a bug where the Computer & Contact list was not disabled via Reg File
  • Fixed a bug where a personalized Host did not get a random password after a computer assigned policy was deployed
  • Fixed a bug where Computer & Contacts window was not displayed after system boot with TeamViewer autostart
  • Fixed a bug that prevented buttons in a video call from functioning correctly in operating systems with right-to-left language
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused crashes when closing a Custom QuickSupportv
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a crash when starting TeamViewer
  • Fixed a bug that caused Custom Modules to not apply the correct font color in some cases
  • Fixed a bug that caused Custom Modules to not apply the correct font and background color to the disclaimer window
  • Minor improvements and fixes
Changes in version 12.0.78716
  • Fixed connection issues to Windows 10 Creators Update

Versienummer 12.0.81460
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Phone, Blackberry OS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/download/version_12x/TeamViewer_Setup_nl.exe
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
TeamViewer geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities
