Er is een update voor versie 12 van TeamViewer uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS en Android. Met versie 12 is het onder meer mogelijk om apparaten met Windows Phone erop te beheren, kunnen bestanden via OneDrive voor Business met de andere kant worden gedeeld en gaat de bestandsoverdracht een stuk sneller. Sinds versie 12.0.78313 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.0.80984 Now modernized user interface for File Transfer

Improved and simplified "Eco mode" workflow: Now it is possible to start the Host app and connect to the device with enabled “Eco mode” with only one step

Fixed a bug that caused connection tab labels to be displayed mirrored in operating systems with right-to-left language

Fixed a bug that caused connection tab labels to have a light blue background color in minor cases

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to select existing IDs in the Remote Control Partner ID field with arrow down key

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to make the correct language input in Remote control chat if the partnerside changed the language

Fixed a bug where an unmute microphone error message at the start of a remote control connection occurred

Fixed a bug where the Computer & Contact list was not disabled via Reg File

Fixed a bug where a personalized Host did not get a random password after a computer assigned policy was deployed

Fixed a bug where Computer & Contacts window was not displayed after system boot with TeamViewer autostart

Fixed a bug that prevented buttons in a video call from functioning correctly in operating systems with right-to-left language

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused crashes when closing a Custom QuickSupportv

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a crash when starting TeamViewer

Fixed a bug that caused Custom Modules to not apply the correct font color in some cases

Fixed a bug that caused Custom Modules to not apply the correct font and background color to the disclaimer window

Minor improvements and fixes Changes in version 12.0.78716 Fixed connection issues to Windows 10 Creators Update