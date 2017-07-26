Google heeft versie 60 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. In versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen aan de credentials manager en er is een nieuwe api die inzicht kan geven hoe snel een pagina gerenderd wordt. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 60 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.