Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Kaspersky Free 18.0.0.405

Door , 8 reacties, bron: Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Labs logo (75 pix)Kaspersky Lab heeft ter gelegenheid van zijn twintigste verjaardag een gratis versie van zijn antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Het programma, wat de naam Kaspersky Free meegekregen heeft, beschermt de de computer bij het openen van bestanden en email, en on-line tijdens het browsen en chatten. De firewall en vpn, die wel in de betaalde uitvoering aanwezig zijn, ontbreken echter. Momenteel is alleen een Engelse versie te downloaden, in oktober wordt het programma ook via de Benelux portal aangeboden, maar of deze dan ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken is, is vooralsnog onduidelijk.

Kaspersky Free comprises:

  • File Anti-Virus, which protects the computer file system.
  • Mail Anti-Virus, which checks inbound and outbound mail for viruses and other malicious programs.
  • Web Anti-Virus, which intercepts and blocks scripts on websites should they pose a threat to your computer. With Web Anti-Virus enabled, all traffic is controlled and dangerous websites are blocked automatically.
  • IM Anti-Virus, which maintains security while using instant messaging applications.
  • Anti-Phishing, which checks whether web-addresses are on the list of phishing websites.
  • On-Screen Keyboard, which prevents malefactors from intercepting information that the user enters with a standard external keyboard.

Versienummer 18.0.0.405
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Kaspersky Lab
Download https://products.s.kaspersky-labs.com/english/homeuser/kfa2018/kfa18.0.0.405aben_12579.exe
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Update-historie

Lees meer

Kaspersky Free geen prijs bekend
Beveiliging en antivirus Kaspersky Lab
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (8)

Reactiefilter:-1808+14+21+30Ongemodereerd4
+2 Yucko
26 juli 2017 16:53
vernieuwd hij na een jaar zijn gratis licentie of moet je dan alsnog gaan betalen?

(dit omdat rechtsonder staat dat je nog 366 dagen van je licentie te gaan hebt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yucko op 26 juli 2017 16:54]

Reageer
+1 Houtenklaas
@Yucko26 juli 2017 17:01
Dat zie je dan wel over een jaar zou ik zeggen ... En wat testen betreft, hier staat een vergelijk op de eigen website met de betaalde versie. Met name features die ontbreken.
Reageer
+1 sjaakie2014
26 juli 2017 16:52
Iemand deze toevallig al getest?
Reageer
0 Ramoncito
@sjaakie201426 juli 2017 17:24
Zou wel willen, maar heb toch echt wel een firewall nodig. Gebruik overigens zelf Internet Security volledige versie, maar kan nog wel een AV gebruiken voor een andere PC. Dus als iemand nog een gratis simpele firewall weet als extraatje?

Edit: VPN is wel aanwezig in de betaalde versie (Kaspersky Secure Connection), maar alleen als probeerversie tot maximaal 200MB. Na 200 MB's moet je een abonnement nemen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ramoncito op 26 juli 2017 17:30]

Reageer
0 Henri Brands
@Ramoncito26 juli 2017 17:42
Comodo: gratis Firewall & AV
Reageer
+1 hotabibber
26 juli 2017 17:12
Ben benieuwd of deze net zo goed functioneert als de betaalde versie. Hopelijk komt hij ook in het Nederlands. Is toch een van mijn favoriete antivirus programma's. En zal deze niet zo veel reclame zooi mee geven zoals bij Avast/ AVG/ Avira.
Dan zal dit toch mijn favoriete gratis virusscanner worden om te installeren bij de mensen voornamelijk ouderen.
Reageer
0 GEi
@hotabibber26 juli 2017 17:32
In het kader van gemak en beheer, zou je ook kunnen kijken aan de gratis variant van Sophos. Ben hier zelf erg tevreden over.
Reageer
0 Houtenklaas
@hotabibber26 juli 2017 17:41
Ik ga er van uit dat hij hetzelfde zal presteren als de betaalde variant, ze hebben immers een naam hoog te houden. Maar hij zal de absolute basics doen. Op hun webpagina staat er GEEN vinkje bij deze onderwerpen:
  • PC, MAC & MOBILE: One product is all you need – to protect multiple devices
  • PRIVACY: Identity protection & more
  • MONEY: Extra security for online banking & shopping
  • PARENTAL CONTROL: Protection for kids on PCs & Mac computers
  • TECHNICAL SUPPORT: Easy access to the security experts
Ik zeg: Prima. Zal hem gelijk op de vakantie laptop zetten.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*