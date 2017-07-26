Kaspersky Lab heeft ter gelegenheid van zijn twintigste verjaardag een gratis versie van zijn antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Het programma, wat de naam Kaspersky Free meegekregen heeft, beschermt de de computer bij het openen van bestanden en email, en on-line tijdens het browsen en chatten. De firewall en vpn, die wel in de betaalde uitvoering aanwezig zijn, ontbreken echter. Momenteel is alleen een Engelse versie te downloaden, in oktober wordt het programma ook via de Benelux portal aangeboden, maar of deze dan ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken is, is vooralsnog onduidelijk.

Kaspersky Free comprises: File Anti-Virus, which protects the computer file system.

Mail Anti-Virus, which checks inbound and outbound mail for viruses and other malicious programs.

Web Anti-Virus, which intercepts and blocks scripts on websites should they pose a threat to your computer. With Web Anti-Virus enabled, all traffic is controlled and dangerous websites are blocked automatically.

IM Anti-Virus, which maintains security while using instant messaging applications.

Anti-Phishing, which checks whether web-addresses are on the list of phishing websites.

On-Screen Keyboard, which prevents malefactors from intercepting information that the user enters with a standard external keyboard.