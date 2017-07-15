Versie 3.2.10 van SOGo is uitgebracht. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is.
Versie 3 heeft een geheel vernieuwde interface, die voldoet aan de material design richtlijnen van Google. Aan de backend is echter weinig veranderd. Dit betekent dat mogelijkheden van versie 2, die voorlopig actief ontwikkeld zal blijven worden, prima in versie 3 zijn te gebruiken. Versie 3 kan zelfs zonder problemen naast versie 2 worden gebruikt, waarbij beide versies van dezelfde dataset gebruik maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Enhancements
- [web] new images viewer in Mail module
- [web] create list from selected cards (#3561)
- [eas] initial EAS v16 and email drafts support
- [core] load-testing scripts to evaluate SOGo performance
- [core] Debian Stretch support
Bug fixes
- [core] now possible to {un}subscribe to folders using sogo-tool
- [web] AngularJS optimizations in Mail module
- [web] AngularJS optimization of color picker
- [web] improve display of tasks status
- [web] added custom fields support from Thunderbird's address book
- [web] added Latvian (lv) translation - thanks to Juris Balandis
- [web] expose user's defaults and settings inline
- [web] can now discard incoming mails during vacation
- [web] support both backspace and delete keys in Mail and Contacts modules
- [web] improved display of appointment/task comments and card notes
- [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.4
- [web] updated CKEditor to version 4.7.1
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
- [web] respect SOGoLanguage and SOGoSupportedLanguages (#4169)
- [web] fixed adding list members with multiple email addresses
- [web] fixed responsive condition of login page (960px to 1023px)
- [web] don't throw errors when accessing nonexistent special mailboxes (#4177)
- [core] newly subscribed calendars are excluded from freebusy (#3354)
- [core] don't update subscriptions when owner is not the active user (#3988)
- [core] strip cr during LDIF import process (#4172)
- [core] email alarms are sent too many times (#4100)
- [core] enable S/MIME even when using GNU TLS (#4201)
- [core] silence verbose output for sogo-ealarms-notify (#4170)
- [eas] don't include task folders if we hide them in SOGo (#4164)