De zesde bètarelease van NewsBin Pro 6.80 is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden, zoals foto's, video's en programma's, van usenet worden gehaald. Het heeft alles wat je van een usenet-downloader mag verwachten, zoals ondersteuning voor multithreading, ssl en autopar. Verder zijn er uitgebreide filtermogelijkheden en kan er van een optionele Usenet-search-service gebruikgemaakt worden. In versie 6.80 is onder meer de download-engine verder verbeterd. Sinds bèta 4 zijn de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:
Version 6.80 Beta 6 Build 4932
Version 6.80 Beta 5 Build 4909
- Fixed hang on exit issue.
- Fixed issue when data drive runs out of space, pop up warning was not coming up.
- Major changes to support long filenames (>260 characters).
- Added more logging to try to help troubleshoot reports of watchlists failing
- Now supports file sets that include password in the subject
- Fixed issue where a decode was attempted after it had already completed, giving misleading error message.
- Rebuilt DLL to use no special Intel instructions. Should work on AMD's again.
- Fixed issue where random filenames in the yEnc headers wouldn't match the filename Newsbin was using from the subject impacting resume function.
- Fix for issue with "Placeholder" displaying in the download path listed in the wish list.
- Fix for filter sorting. Issue introduced in Beta 4
- Found and fixed two crash issues
- Fixed issue with sample files getting included in main rar set in some cases.
- Fix issue compacting some styles of mp3 posts.
- Fixed issue retrieving and using password from NZB file when it exists.
- Improved MD5 detection.
- Improved compaction to handle new style of file counters.
- Improved efficiency ih downloading headers.
- Sped up exit processing
- Fixed issue where encrypted sets with no valid password would keep trying to unrar but never fail - now goes to failed list.