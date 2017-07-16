Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Newsbin Pro 6.80 build 4932 bèta 6

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: Makie, bron: DJI Interprises, LLC

NewsBin Pro logo (60 pix) De zesde bètarelease van NewsBin Pro 6.80 is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden, zoals foto's, video's en programma's, van usenet worden gehaald. Het heeft alles wat je van een usenet-downloader mag verwachten, zoals ondersteuning voor multithreading, ssl en autopar. Verder zijn er uitgebreide filtermogelijkheden en kan er van een optionele Usenet-search-service gebruikgemaakt worden. In versie 6.80 is onder meer de download-engine verder verbeterd. Sinds bèta 4 zijn de volgende veranderingen aangebracht:

Version 6.80 Beta 6 Build 4932
  • Fixed hang on exit issue.
  • Fixed issue when data drive runs out of space, pop up warning was not coming up.
  • Major changes to support long filenames (>260 characters).
  • Added more logging to try to help troubleshoot reports of watchlists failing
  • Now supports file sets that include password in the subject
  • Fixed issue where a decode was attempted after it had already completed, giving misleading error message.
  • Rebuilt DLL to use no special Intel instructions. Should work on AMD's again.
  • Fixed issue where random filenames in the yEnc headers wouldn't match the filename Newsbin was using from the subject impacting resume function.
  • Fix for issue with "Placeholder" displaying in the download path listed in the wish list.
Version 6.80 Beta 5 Build 4909
  • Fix for filter sorting. Issue introduced in Beta 4
  • Found and fixed two crash issues
  • Fixed issue with sample files getting included in main rar set in some cases.
  • Fix issue compacting some styles of mp3 posts.
  • Fixed issue retrieving and using password from NZB file when it exists.
  • Improved MD5 detection.
  • Improved compaction to handle new style of file counters.
  • Improved efficiency ih downloading headers.
  • Sped up exit processing
  • Fixed issue where encrypted sets with no valid password would keep trying to unrar but never fail - now goes to failed list.

Versienummer 6.80 build 4932 bèta 6
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website DJI Interprises, LLC
Download http://www.newsbin.com/download.php?reg=1&amp;filename=nb680B6.exe&amp;version=6.80B6
Licentietype Shareware
NewsBin Pro geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities
