Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.7.13

Door , 3 reacties, submitter: jmxd, bron: MPC-HC Team

Media Player Classic Homecinema logo (75 pix)Het lijkt erop dat de allerlaatste versie van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema online is gezet. Deze kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4 kan overweg met de meest gebruikte mediaformaten, want in de installatie zijn de LAV-codecs ingebakken. Verder is de interface naar smaak aan te passen, is er ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is het in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 1.7.13, en voorzien van de volgende aankondiging en afscheidsboodschap van de ontwikkelaars:

v1.7.13 is released and farewell

v1.7.13, the latest, and probably the last release of our project…

For quite a few months now, or even years, the number of active developers has been decreasing and has inevitably reached zero. This, unfortunately, means that the project is officially dead and this release would be the last one.

…Unless some people step up that is.

So, if someone’s willing to really contribute and has C/C++ experience, let me know on IRC or via e-mail.

Otherwise, all things come to an end and life goes on. It’s been a nice journey and I’m personally pretty overwhelmed having to write this post.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed in any way all these years; Remember, MPC-HC is an 11-year old project.

Don’t forget, that our official builds, both the stable and the beta builds, are digitally signed. Be aware of scams and only get the files from our site!

Also, to report bugs, suggestions and generally provide feedback, use our Trac; reporting anything on social media or in any other place is just pointless, as the developers only follow Trac.

You can download the new version here. For the complete changes see the changelog.
Versienummer 1.7.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MPC-HC Team
Download https://mpc-hc.org/downloads/
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (3)

Reactiefilter:-1303+12+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 MoonRaven
17 juli 2017 12:56
Oef, mogelijk laatste release. Jammer, het is een mediaplayer die ik toch nog vaak gebruik. Hopelijk komen er nieuwe developers aan.
Reageer
+1 The Conman
17 juli 2017 12:58
Jammer. Heb dit altijd al vanaf de eerste release gebruikt. Veel beter dan de standaard Media Player van Windows (teveel fancy dingen, librariesdinges, etc etc) en geen onnidige stuff.
Reageer
0 stier
17 juli 2017 13:06
Hopelijk komt er een opvolger, iemand die het project kan overnemen.
Reageer


