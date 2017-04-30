Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: DJI Interprises, LLC

NewsBin Pro logo (60 pix) De eerste bètarelease van NewsBin Pro 6.80 is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden, zoals foto's, video's en programma's, van usenet worden gehaald. Het heeft alles wat je van een usenet-downloader mag verwachten, zoals ondersteuning voor multithreading, ssl en autopar. Verder zijn er uitgebreide filtermogelijkheden en kan er van een optionele Usenet-search-service gebruikgemaakt worden. In versie 6.80 is onder meer de download-engine verder verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.

Version 6.80 Beta 1 Build 4841
  • Fixed issue where Newsbin couldn't download if there was an illegal filename in subject.
  • Fixed issue where the "Look in Groups" dropdown in a Watch Topic wasn't remembering the Group chosen and defaulted to searching all newsgroups.
  • Removed confirmation prompt when performaing a "Mark All Old" since it is non-destructive and reversable.
  • Fixed issue in AutoPar when the first par2 file is corrupt. Now triggers other par downloads.
  • Now compacts all NZB records that come from Sonarr or SickBeard to solve issue displaying post sets with obscured filenames.
  • Fixed issue where automatic assemble incompletes wasn't working correctly.
  • Resolved intermittent stalling issue when retries fail.
  • Reduced logging in some cases. Caused the disks to get hammered.
  • NZB Autoload no longer looks at rar files larger than 5MB. There is no limit in the size of NZB files
  • Change AutoPAR to go ahead and unrar 0 byte files. Sometimes they are meaningful files.
  • The performance option "Fail Chunks with bad yEnc Formats" is now on by default. Most are correct these days. Bad ones are usually spam.
  • In cases where the yEnc filename doesn't contain an extension now uses the filename from the Subject.
  • Change in the download engine to download raw data and send to decoder after the fact instead of processing on the fly.
  • Speed and reliabilty enhancements to yEnc, Mime, and UU decoding functions since they are now decoupled from the download engine.

NewsBin Pro 6.50 bèta 1 build 2550 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.80 build 4841 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website DJI Interprises, LLC
Download http://www.newsbin.com/download.php?reg=1&filename=nb680B1.exe&version=6.80B1
Bestandsgrootte 16,51MB
Licentietype Shareware
Update-historie

