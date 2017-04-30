De eerste bètarelease van NewsBin Pro 6.80 is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen bestanden, zoals foto's, video's en programma's, van usenet worden gehaald. Het heeft alles wat je van een usenet-downloader mag verwachten, zoals ondersteuning voor multithreading, ssl en autopar. Verder zijn er uitgebreide filtermogelijkheden en kan er van een optionele Usenet-search-service gebruikgemaakt worden. In versie 6.80 is onder meer de download-engine verder verbeterd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen.
Version 6.80 Beta 1 Build 4841
- Fixed issue where Newsbin couldn't download if there was an illegal filename in subject.
- Fixed issue where the "Look in Groups" dropdown in a Watch Topic wasn't remembering the Group chosen and defaulted to searching all newsgroups.
- Removed confirmation prompt when performaing a "Mark All Old" since it is non-destructive and reversable.
- Fixed issue in AutoPar when the first par2 file is corrupt. Now triggers other par downloads.
- Now compacts all NZB records that come from Sonarr or SickBeard to solve issue displaying post sets with obscured filenames.
- Fixed issue where automatic assemble incompletes wasn't working correctly.
- Resolved intermittent stalling issue when retries fail.
- Reduced logging in some cases. Caused the disks to get hammered.
- NZB Autoload no longer looks at rar files larger than 5MB. There is no limit in the size of NZB files
- Change AutoPAR to go ahead and unrar 0 byte files. Sometimes they are meaningful files.
- The performance option "Fail Chunks with bad yEnc Formats" is now on by default. Most are correct these days. Bad ones are usually spam.
- In cases where the yEnc filename doesn't contain an extension now uses the filename from the Subject.
- Change in the download engine to download raw data and send to decoder after the fact instead of processing on the fly.
- Speed and reliabilty enhancements to yEnc, Mime, and UU decoding functions since they are now decoupled from the download engine.