Bron: Krita

Krita logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1.3 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma is onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. In versie 3.1 is onder meer de ondersteuning voor macOS compleet en kunnen annimaties als gif, mp4, mkv of ogg worden opgeslagen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat voornamelijk bugfixes zien.

Krita 3.1.3 released!
Today we’re proud to release Krita 3.1.3. A ton of bug fixes, and some nice new features as well! Dmitry and Boud have taken a month off from implementing Kickstarter features to make Krita 3.1.3 as good and solid as we could make it. Thanks to all the people who have tested the alpha, the beta and the release candidate! Thanks to all the people who have worked on translations, too, and to Alexey Samoilov for picking up the maintenance of the Ubuntu Lime PPA.

We also have a new version of the Windows explorer integration plugin, that makes it possible to show thumbnails of .kra and .ora files: several memory leaks were fixed, and a conflict with .ora files created by an Oracle database too was resolved. Thanks to Alvin Wong!

New Features
  • Scale around pivot point added
  • Implement context menu actions for default tool (cut, copy, paste, object ordering)
  • Added option to allow multiple instances of krita (BUG 377199)
The full list of changes with 50+ bug fixes can be found in the full release notes.

Versienummer 3.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Krita
Download https://krita.org/en/download/krita-desktop/
Licentietype GPL
Gerelateerde producten

0 kuurtjes
1 mei 2017 18:33
Is dit richting illustrator? Overlaatst was er een soortgelijk programma dat richting illustrator ging, maar ik weet niet of dit het was.
