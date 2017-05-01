Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: Netgear, submitter: tminos

Netgear logo (90 pix) Netgear heeft ReadyNAS versie 6.7.1 uitgebracht. Deze software draait op de diverse nas-apparaten van Netgear, zoals de met een arm-processor uitgeruste RN102, RN104, RN202, RN204, RN212, RN214 en RN2120, en de met een x86-processor uitgeruste RN312, RN314, RN316, RN516, RN716x, RN3130, RN3138, RN3220 en RN4220. Informatie over hoe de update uitgevoerd moet worden is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder is te vinden welke veranderingen Netgear met deze release heeft doorgevoerd:

New Features:
  • Expanded FlexRAID configurable options.
  • Support for single disk expansion.
  • Support for RAID 50 and 60.
  • Support for Global Host Spare.
  • SAS Expansion support for the RR3312 and RR4312.
  • Google Drive Support.
  • Amazon AWS Support.
Improvements:
  • Visual Volume Configuration.
  • Updated to the latest Dropbox.
  • iSCSI Thin LUN capacity monitoring.
  • ReadyNAS Apps expand support to third-party repos within the app.
  • ReadyNAS Apps now show more info in the installation progress.
  • Updated Linux Kernel from 4.1 to 4.4.
  • Support for newer hardware.
Bug Fixes:
  • Updated AV config to prevent reporting false positives.
  • ADS environment performance.
  • ReadyDR support for longer snapshot names.
  • Security fix for command injection during the setup of backup jobs || Various security fixes to backup jobs.
  • Some Amazon Cloud Drive sync fixes.
  • Middleware NML call security fix.
  • ReadyCLOUD VPN stability fix.
  • Hourly snapshots are taken when disk spin down is enabled.
  • Various MTP backup fixes.
  • Removed the c_, m_, b_, and r_ username and share name limitations.
  • Prevent portocol port conflicts.
  • Switching network from DHCP to static will retain DNS.
Warnings:
  • Devices updated with 6.7.1 firmware should not be downgraded to earlier firmware versions.
Known Issues:
  • No Dropbox configuration getting migrated to the new version and will need to be reconfigured.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN10x / RN20x / RN21x2 / RN2120
*ReadyNAS 6.7.0 voor RN31x / RN516 / RN716x / RN313x / RNx220 / RN4220 / RR3312 / RR4312X

Diverse Netgear ReadyNAS modellen

Versienummer 6.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://kb.netgear.com/000038557/ReadyNAS-OS-6-Software-Version-6-7-1
Bestandsgroottes 60,10MB - 64,20MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (0)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Netwerkopslag
Netgear
ReadyNAS
ReadyNAS 200

