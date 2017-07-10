Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.3 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.0.3



SQL Language Changes SET client_encoding='unicode' is now recognized as equivalent to UTF-8. #16513

The IN operator now works with tuples of OIDs. #16645 Bug Fixes Fixed a consistency problem that could result when a transaction commit races with a lease transfer. #16775

Fixed a panic with message indexed var linked to different container. #16444

Casting a string to regtype now uses the full type parser. #16480 #16792

Fixed formatting of some error messages containing % characters. #16617

Fixed a panic in the timestamp cache. #16711

Fixed a memory leak when EXPLAIN is used on a query containing UNION. #16775 Performance Improvements The intent resolver now works in smaller batches, reducing memory spikes after large transactions. #16741

MVCC garbage collection now works in smaller batches, avoiding problems with refreshing leases. #16735 Doc Updates Introduced docs for specific versions of CockroachDB. #1605 Documentation for the latest production release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/stable/. Documentation for the latest testing release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/dev/. On any page, you can switch between versions using the version selector in the lower-left.

Updated the Deploy CockroachDB on Google Cloud Platform tutorial to provide guidance on using Google's managed TCP Proxy Load Balancing service. #1665

Added an Automatic Cloud Migration tutorial that shows you how to use a local cluster to simulate deploying across clouds and migrating from one cloud to another with no downtime. #1610

Expanded details on how CockroachDB handles unsynchronized clocks. #1636

Updated the Node.js transaction code sample to perform a SELECT as part of the transaction and return the results through the transaction wrapper. #1615