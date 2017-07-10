Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: CockroachDB 1.0.3

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Cockroach Labs Linkedin Google+

Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.3 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What's New in v1.0.3

SQL Language Changes
  • SET client_encoding='unicode' is now recognized as equivalent to UTF-8. #16513
  • The IN operator now works with tuples of OIDs. #16645
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a consistency problem that could result when a transaction commit races with a lease transfer. #16775
  • Fixed a panic with message indexed var linked to different container. #16444
  • Casting a string to regtype now uses the full type parser. #16480 #16792
  • Fixed formatting of some error messages containing % characters. #16617
  • Fixed a panic in the timestamp cache. #16711
  • Fixed a memory leak when EXPLAIN is used on a query containing UNION. #16775
Performance Improvements
  • The intent resolver now works in smaller batches, reducing memory spikes after large transactions. #16741
  • MVCC garbage collection now works in smaller batches, avoiding problems with refreshing leases. #16735
Doc Updates
  • Introduced docs for specific versions of CockroachDB. #1605
    • Documentation for the latest production release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/stable/.
    • Documentation for the latest testing release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/dev/.
    • On any page, you can switch between versions using the version selector in the lower-left.
  • Updated the Deploy CockroachDB on Google Cloud Platform tutorial to provide guidance on using Google's managed TCP Proxy Load Balancing service. #1665
  • Added an Automatic Cloud Migration tutorial that shows you how to use a local cluster to simulate deploying across clouds and migrating from one cloud to another with no downtime. #1610
  • Expanded details on how CockroachDB handles unsynchronized clocks. #1636
  • Updated the Node.js transaction code sample to perform a SELECT as part of the transaction and return the results through the transaction wrapper. #1615
Versienummer 1.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cockroach Labs
Download https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/v1.0.3.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Lees meer

CockroachDB geen prijs bekend
Overige software
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*