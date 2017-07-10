Het team achter CockroachDB heeft versie 1.0.3 uitgebracht. Dit is een opensourcedatabase die uitermate geschikt is voor cloudomgevingen en biedt, door de verspreide opzet, verschillende opties voor het opvangen van problemen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de meest gestelde vragen worden beantwoord. De releasenotes van deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
What's New in v1.0.3
SQL Language Changes
Bug Fixes
- SET client_encoding='unicode' is now recognized as equivalent to UTF-8. #16513
- The IN operator now works with tuples of OIDs. #16645
Performance Improvements
- Fixed a consistency problem that could result when a transaction commit races with a lease transfer. #16775
- Fixed a panic with message indexed var linked to different container. #16444
- Casting a string to regtype now uses the full type parser. #16480 #16792
- Fixed formatting of some error messages containing % characters. #16617
- Fixed a panic in the timestamp cache. #16711
- Fixed a memory leak when EXPLAIN is used on a query containing UNION. #16775
Doc Updates
- The intent resolver now works in smaller batches, reducing memory spikes after large transactions. #16741
- MVCC garbage collection now works in smaller batches, avoiding problems with refreshing leases. #16735
- Introduced docs for specific versions of CockroachDB. #1605
- Documentation for the latest production release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/stable/.
- Documentation for the latest testing release is at https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/dev/.
- On any page, you can switch between versions using the version selector in the lower-left.
- Updated the Deploy CockroachDB on Google Cloud Platform tutorial to provide guidance on using Google's managed TCP Proxy Load Balancing service. #1665
- Added an Automatic Cloud Migration tutorial that shows you how to use a local cluster to simulate deploying across clouds and migrating from one cloud to another with no downtime. #1610
- Expanded details on how CockroachDB handles unsynchronized clocks. #1636
- Updated the Node.js transaction code sample to perform a SELECT as part of the transaction and return the results through the transaction wrapper. #1615